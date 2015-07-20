From Ed Sheeran To Lady Gaga: 8 Unexpected Celebrity Friendships That Defied All Odds

For some reason, it’s hard to imagine certain celebrities mixing with each other and actually getting on.

Whether that’s Millie Mackintosh being BFFs with Meghan Markle or Ed Sheeran enjoying a boozy night out with Russell Crowe and trying to purchase his £2000 sword; there’s nothing like a random celebrity friendship to pique our interest.

Let's get checking out some of the most shocking secrets celebs have ever revealed about themselves...

Millie Bobby Brown and Kim Kardashian

This love-in kicked off on social-media when the Stranger Things actor came clean about her obessesion with all things Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The duo recently met up in a make-up studio and took a series of bomb selfies that will melt even your cold, dead heart. No offence.

Instagram/MillieBobbyBrown

Meghan Markle and Millie Mackintosh

It’s the friendship literally nobody saw coming. The soon-to-be-royal became friends with the Made In Chelsea star in July 2016 – around the same time she fell head over heels for Prince Harry. The duo were even pictured at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, but the images have since been wiped from Meghan's social-media account.

Instagram/MeghanMarkle

The Kardashians and Sacha Baron Cohen

For some reason, we just never thought the Kardashian-Jenner clan would have that much in common with comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

More fool us, because Kim shared an image of the gang hanging out together with the caption: “This was the moment right before Sacha showed us the CRAZIEST scene from The Brothers Grimbsy We laughed so hard we cried!"

Mariah Carey and Will Ferrell

We like to think these two bake red velvet cupcakes and comb adopted Bichon Frises together, although the reality of their friendship is probably quite different. The duo were spotted hanging out after her Las Vegas concert, where Mariah made it clear she’s got her fingers crossed for an Elf sequel.

Instagram

Oh, and she even fixed his make-up. What a true friend.

Ed Sheeran and Russell Crowe

These two have formed a lasting friendship after pencilling in regular booze sessions away from the paparazzi. “We don't get anything from each other other than just a night out,” Ed revealed of their bromance. “There is no boost in either of our careers from our association.”

Getty

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence has always been open about her obsession with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and seems to have something of a soft spot for matriarch Kris. Let’s not forget that time the actor somehow ended up naked in the 62-year-old's wardrobe. What a memory.

Snooki and Kevin Jonas

Yeah, seriously. These two were both born and raised in New Jersey and apparently have a shared love of intense gym workouts. The Jersey Shore star even shared footage of herself and the oldest Jonas Brother in the middle of a HIIT session and captioned the video: “Gym squad.”

Lady Gaga and Keira Knightley

Again, we have absolutely no idea how this friendship first came to be, but what we do know is that we’re 100% behind it. The duo hit the Oscars 2015 red-carpet looking like long-lost BFFs and if there’s one WhatsApp group we desperately want to be a part of, it’s theirs.

Getty

Who could've guessed it?