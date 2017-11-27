Celebrities

From Gigi Hadid To Zoella: 8 Celebs Who Have Had To Apologise For Some Super Awkward Comments



Caroline Fergusson
Monday, November 27, 2017

Celebrities are known for being outspoken and most of the time we hang on their every word. But sometimes they make a comment that stops the world and not in a good way. Then comes a whole lot of uproar and the inevitable celeb apology…

1. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid parodierer Melania Trump

While Hosting the American Music Awards in 2016, Gigi did an impression of First Lady Melania Trump and Twitter was in uproar branding it ‘racist’. She said: “I too have been the center of a nationally televised comedy skit that poked fun at my actions and was able to find the humor in it. … I apologize to anyone that I offended and have only the best wishes for our country.”

2. Stassi Schoeder

Instagram

During her podcast Straight Up With Stassi, the Vanderpump Rules star made some controversial comments about the #MeToo campaign on an episode titles Are We On A Male Witch Hunt?, allegedly saying: “A lot of them are more than willing to go to that hotel room... And I'm sorry, I'm sorry, no one can make me suck someone's d***... Especially after we were making out.” She has since apologised: “My podcast is an outlet for me to share my unfiltered opinion with my listeners. But on my latest episode I crossed a line. It was irresponsible for me to make generalized statements about a very serious topic, such as sexual harassment, as it is not my place to speak about anyone else's experiences. I apologize. I will continue to speak my mind on my podcast, but will put more thought behind my dialogue moving forward."

3. Ian Somerhalder

Getty

After Ian and wife Nikki Reed told a story on a podcast that involved him throwing out her birth control pills, the internet went mad. She had said: “"He threw out all my birth control pills," and he had added: "It was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out." Social media accused them of being insensitive to people who were coerced into pregnancy and they issued this apology: “To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry. That is an extremely serious issue, and women's rights is something that is incredibly important to both of us. It is something we've been very vocal about, and something that is very close to our hearts.”

4. Jennifer Lawrence

While filming The Hunger Games in Hawaii J-Law announced that she found the sacred rocks were “good for butt-scratching”. The country were offended and she was forced to apologise. She said: “meant absolutely no disrespect to the Hawaiian people … but I understand the way it was perceived was not funny and I apologize if I offended anyone.”

5. Tyler Posey

The Teen Wolf star posed under a sign for Gay Street on Snapchat and announced: “This is me…I’ve never felt more alive. I’m gay!” After revealing it was a joke he was forced to say sorry: “I am truly sorry to the people I’ve offended or lessened how big coming out is. I just want to spread love in this world.”

6. Zoella

In 2017, some 2011 tweets surfaced of Zoella talking about ‘fat chavs’ and saying it was funny when "gay men spit…it’s like they’re trying to be macho but never works.” She immediately took to Twitter to express her regret: “I’ve seen a few of my old tweets from 7/8 years ago floating around (which I have now deleted) using words like “chav” “skank” and other words I wouldn’t use now as part of my language and lot of them were taken out of context referring to TV shows but I would never say those things now and I’m sorry if I have offended anyone, that was not my intention. Obviously that is not who I am today and I’d like to think I’m a little older and wiser! I’m not perfect and I’ve never claimed to be, I’m only human!"

7. Jack Maynard

After The Sun reported that Jack Maynard had tweeted homophobic and racist slurs between 2011-2013, he was forced to say sorry for his actions. He said: "Growing up online is hard and I just beg that you don’t make the same mistakes as I did. I was young back then, I had nothing, I wasn’t doing anything, and that’s not an excuse whatsoever. I’m so gutted and I’m embarrassed, I’m so embarrassed that all of this has happened now.”

8. Lorde

Getty Images

When Lorde made a comment that people thought said being in Taylor Swift's gang was like having an auto immune disease it did not go down well. She said: “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.” The world was livid she was forced to say soz. 

Now check out the awkward moments when celebs were confronted with their exes...

