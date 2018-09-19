From Jay-Z To Khloe Kardashian: 8 Celebs Talk About Their Affairs

Celebrity affairs are always heart-breaking because we can only imagine what it’s like to go through the drama and pain of it all in front of the whole world. Most of the time the famous faces of the globe like to keep it pretty hush hush and we never really learn what actually happened or how they felt.

But sometimes, the celeb cheaters and the cheated on admit just how they found out or coped with the aftermath...

1. Jay-Z

Jay’s continuous affairs behind Beyoncé’s back was rumoured for years before the couple talked about it. In a 2018 interview with Van Jones, the rapper said: "For us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women. We were never a celebrity couple, we were a couple who just happened to be celebrities. We are real people."

2. Iggy Azalea

When Iggy caught her ex-fiancé Nick Young cheating on her in her house, via the CCTV, she was yet to find out the whole story. She told PEOPLE: “I needed a lot of time … I mean, you wake up one morning and your fiancé is having a baby with someone else, you’re going to need some time, right?”

3. Kevin Hart

The comedian was forced to admit to his wife that he had cheated on her while she was pregnant, after his friend threatened to blackmail him for a lot of money. He told 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Club: "I'm gonna go home, I'm gonna address it, I'm gonna make my wife fully aware of what's going on in the situation that I have now put us in. I'm hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f*cking massive mistake. That's what I'm trying to do not only as a man, but within teaching a lesson to my son."

4. Khloe Kardashian

After her marriage to Lamar Odom broke down due to his drug use and infidelity, Khloe moved on with a couple of guys including NBA player James Harden. But unfortunately he also cheated on her with Khloe admitting “I just don’t want to put up with people that, you want to be monogamous but then you’re not monogamous … I just said, ‘Hey, listen, [being monogamous despite the long distance] is unfair,’ and he was like, ‘No, let’s be committed.’ So I was like, great, this guy is in it for the long haul! Found out he wasn’t – and I’ve got the receipts to prove it!”

5. Kris Jenner

The matriarch of the Kardashian klan admitted on an episode of Keeping Up The Kardashians that she had actually met Robert Kardashian when she was with another man. She said: “"I actually had a boyfriend who was always out of town. His name was Cesar. So while he was living on the road, I met Robert Kardashian. Robert came over one day when Cesar was out of town … Cesar came home to surprise me. Well, it wasn't pretty. Not proud of it."

6. Lamar Odom

The NBA player publicly acknowledged that he cheated on wife Khloe Kardashian after the pair filed for divorce. Even though he made a shady comment about her moving on with professional sports players on Twitter he expressed regret. He admitted to Us Weekly: "If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn't the stand-up thing to do."

7. Brandi Glanville

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been very honest about her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian’s affair with Leann Rimes. She told PEOPLE: “I trusted him completely and fully. Then I went to visit him on a movie set, and for the first time, I felt like something was going on with the person that he was acting with. He told me I was crazy. That morning, I get a call from a bitchy mom that I’m not really friends with and she’s like, ‘Have you seen the [tabloids]?’ … I laid on my closet floor and just sobbed.”

8. Eva Longoria

The actress was devastated when she found out that her basketball player husband Tony was cheating on her and revealed she blamed herself at the start. She told Amanda de Cadenet: “It wasn’t about who he chose. I had moments of like: ‘Okay, I’m not sexy enough? I’m not pretty enough? Am I not smart enough?’ Then I immediately stopped. ‘No, no, no — don’t start doing that.’ Because you can get stuck in that cycle and you can carry that onto other things.”

