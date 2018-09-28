From Justin Bieber To Blac Chyna: 7 Celebs Who Had Showdowns With Their Ex’s New Flame

It’s always going to be painful when your ex starts dating a new person but for these celebs they couldn’t help but confront it with an epic showdown.

Surely being in the public eye, during the whole moving on process, must be 100 times worse, because you’re constantly confronted with their new love being flashed all over the internet. And clearly for these celebs it got a little too much...

BUT FIRST, THESE CELEB EXES HAD SOME MAJOR SOCIAL MEDIA BEEF...

1. Courtney Green

In the preview for the upcoming episode of The Only Way Is Essex fans saw Courtney Green come face to face with Love Island’s Kady McDermott who has just started dating Courtney’s very recent ex Miles Barnett. Viewers are set to see Kady walk up to Courtney at a party and confront the situation.

A source told The Sun: “It has been a very emotional experience for Courtney, who thought she was finally over the worst of it with Myles. But now it’s become even more difficult for her to move on after having to confront the issue of Myles dating Kady in front of the cameras.” YIKES.

2. Dani Armstrong

The two TOWIE stars were never going tpo get along after Yaz Oukhellou started dating Dani’s ex James Locke and, after snide comments on Twitter, it all came to a head on a night out in Essex.

A fellow diner at Sheesh told The Sun: “James Lock and Yazmin were sat on a table and on the opposite side was Danielle, Jess Wright and Ferne McCann. Yaz went to the toilet and Dani started dancing in front of Lockie, she was bending over and twerking. Yaz came back and started arguing with Dani, she said something to Lockie about Dani being a slag and Dani flew at Yaz. She told Lockie that he could have anyone and, ‘What’s he doing with her?’”

3. Blac Chyna

While we’ve never seen Kylie and Chyna have an all-out fight, these two have been throwing shade for years with Chyna going for a then-17-year old Kylie when she started dating Tyga. The model has gone to great length to mock Kylie, posting selfies of herself with huge lips mocking the Kylie Jenner Challenge, copying her Insta snaps and repeatedly insinuation Kylie was obsessed with her. While Kylie remained silent until she sued Chyna for battery, assault and vandalism. The final showdown we suppose.

4. Jean Bernard Fernandez Versini

JB asked his friend why this guy was eyeballing him and then he realised it was his ex’s fella. Liam was snarling and beckoning him over for a fight. There was a lot of gesturing, goading each other and making threats across the room. Staff were worried JB would be provoked as he boxes every day. But he assured them he was not looking for a fight and would leave because he was getting on an early flight.”

We all remember the infamous Orlando Bloom/ Justin Bieber fight in Cannes after rumours swirled that Orlando was seeing JB’s ex Selena Gomez. According to sources Justin saw the actor in a restaurant and made a comment about Orlando’s ex Miranda Kerr, alluding to the fact Biebs had had an affair with her while Orlando and the model were still together. Orlando then allegedly threw a punch at the star in front of Lindsay Lohan and Brad Pitt.

6. Brandi Glanville

Tbf if your husband had an affair, dumped you for his mistress then married her, you’d probs have a bit of beef with her too. So it’s no surprise the Real Housewives star Brandi has had more than her fair share of showdowns with Leann Rimes. The pair have traded shade on Twitter mostly sparked by Leann uploading snaps and comments about her stepchildren (Brandi’s kids) which seemed anything but sweet to Brandi.

7. Kristen Doute

When Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval broke it off with Kristen, after she cheated on his with his BFF Jax Taylor, fans weren’t hugely surprised to see him move on with Ariana Madix. Kirsten had long suspected the pair liked each other so she hit the roof when they became official. She confronted the new couple at Sur, shouting at Ariana that she was a homewrecker before years of passive aggressive shade towards her whenever she could. What a show.

