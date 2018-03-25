From Justin Bieber To Ed Sheeran: 9 Times Celebrities Used Social-Media As Google

Most celebrities have enough social-media followers to fill a small country, so it makes sense that they’d ask this huge pool of fans for advice on everything from their career to whether chickens might one day learn the art of conversation.

While most of these answers can be found on Google, the following A-listers decided to broadcast their weird and wonderful questions to the whole entire world instead.

Let's get checking out some of the most shocking secrets celebs have revealed about themselves...

When Kim Kardashian had some questions about nuts

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star could have hit up her personal dietician, but she decided to pull an absolute Regina George move by asking her 59.3 million followers whether salted peanuts contain any carbohydrates.

Do peanuts have carbs? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 15, 2010

When Britney Spears wanted to talk global warming

In probably the most legendary tweet she’s ever fired off, Britney Spears used her 140 characters to question if there are any benefits to global warming while also praising Lady Gaga for being an interesting artist. Cool.

Does anyone think global warming is a good thing? I love Lady Gaga. I think she's a really interesting artist. — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 10, 2011

When Ed Sheeran was confused by the taste of water

In fairness to Ed, there is a marked difference between bottled Evian and water from the tap, which prompted him to question how an essentially flavourless liquid can taste so different from country to country. Shrugs.

why does some water taste better than other water? — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) December 8, 2009

When Kourtney Kardashian had questions about an ant's manhood

Unless someone out there is willing to pull out a microscope and inspect a garden ant for signs of a penis, this is probably a question that is best left to Google or an expert in the entomology field.

Do ants have dicks? — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 28, 2010

When Justin Bieber wanted to know if chickens could talk

Pretty sure we typed this exact sentence into AskJeeves.com during a Year 4 ICT lesson.

If chickens could say love me love me that would be awsome. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 19, 2009

When Cher wanted to know WTF was going on with her career

Why pencil in an emergency meeting with your agent when you could just take to social-media with a #relatable post about your career being a mess? Cher. What a hero.

Whats going on with mycareer — Cher (@cher) August 18, 2012

When Kim Kardashian couldn’t stop thinking about DNA evidence

It’s a question that has crossed all of our minds, with Kim crowdsourcing theories about what would happen if someone committed a crime and pinned the blame on their identical twin.

Do identical twins have the same exact DNA? Like if 1 twin murders someone & leaves their DNA, can the other twin get blamed? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 1, 2011

When Kim Kardashian CBA to look up information about a TV series

After getting hooked on the first few episodes of TLC reality series Long Island Medium, Kim wanted to know all the ins and outs of the show without doing a single bit of research on her own.

I know I’m so late but I just got hooked on Long Island Medium. I’m binge watching. Is this show still on the air? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 18, 2018

When Justin Bieber raised an interesting point about Rhode Island

Proof that Justin Bieber has never thought inside the box in his entire life. The philosopher of a generation took to Twitter to announce that the name of Rhode Island makes absolutely no sense considering the US state is neither a road nor an island.

Why is rhode island nor a road or an island — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 4, 2009

Honestly, we're stumped.