From Khloe Kardashian To Rihanna: 7 Celebs Who Got Real About Sexting

Some will send back that aubergine emoji and others will straight block you...

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 17:20

Ever since the massive celebrity nudes hack, the world has been a little bit more hesitant about the whole sexting thang. Well, when we say hesitant, it means they wait a few seconds more.

And as we all know, celebs can get well kinky but what do they make of the odd d*ck pic here and there? As it turns out, some are all over it and some will delete your number asap...

1. Ed Sheeran

Credit: Getty Images

Being the world’s most romantic guy we would be shocked if Ed was into them tbh. We assume he feels like they’re smutty AF. And we were right. He told ET Canada: “No, I don’t believe in that. I think you should just see someone and be intimate in that way. Honestly, you as a girl, when has a girl ever been sent a dick pic and been like ‘ooh, yeah, that looks great.”

2. Kristin Cavallari

The Very Cavallari star keeps it very real when talking about her sext life. She revealed on The Steve Harvey Show: “This is a little secret and now Jay’s gonna know, but half the time, I’m doing other stuff. I’m doing my nails, I’m folding laundry, and then I’ll kind of do a little text. You know, whatever you gotta do to keep the man happy.  We both travel a lot for work — which I actually think is good, because we’re able to miss each other — but sometimes when you’re on the road you gotta do what you gotta do.”

3. Khloe Kardashian

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

Back in the Khloe and Lamar Odom days, Koko admitted she liked to spice things up via messaging. In 2011, she admitted on The Today Show: “He sent a sexual text to me, we were sexting, to one of his teammates accidentally. Not photos! So now whenever I see his teammate I literally want to cringe and die.”

4. Rihanna

Getty Images

Ri-Ri has never been shy when talking about all things sex and as expected she loves to send a little nude or two. She told Rolling Stone: “I’m not dating. I’m not sexing, I’m not even sexting. It’s on complete nil. When you’re not with the person you want to be intimate with, a picture is the next best thing. Well, Skype is safer. But a picture lasts a long time. When you’re alone, and those horny moments come up, pictures can be very handy.”

5. Seth Rogen

The Hollywood actor admitted that after that infamous celeb hacking, he has stopped all naughty texts from leaving his phone. He told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live: “Since the Sony hack, I will not do that at all. I can’t have that out there.” Smart.

6. Brandi Glanville

Getty Images

After her divorce, the Real Housewives and Famously Single star hit the dating scene hard and admits the she has dabbled in sending nudes. She told E!: "[I] definitely send sexy pics from neck down to the boys I like. I don't post nudes on social media as of yet. When I work out, and I'm proud of my body after two kids, I will post bathing suit or lingerie shots, but everything is covered."

7. Anna Faris

Getty Images

This makes us sad to even write about because RIP these two, but when Anna was still married to Chris Pratt she admitted that they had a little weekly routine when they first started dating. She said at a T-Mobile event: “My fiancé and I, when we first met, we had sex-text-Wednesdays. Every Wednesday we would text each other the naughtiest things. But she also admitted they were forced to start after a bit of a mishap with her dad. She told Ellen DeGeneres: “One time I was sending him a text and I accidentally sent it to my dad. I wrote, ‘I can’t wait to see you in bed tonight.’” DEAR GOD.

