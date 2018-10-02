Celebrities

From Kim Kardashian To Beyoncé : 8 Of The Craziest Celebrity Prenups

It makes Jay-Z look even sillier for smooching Becky With The God Hair tbh...

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, October 2, 2018 - 18:36

When you’re a mega famous celebrity and worth millions upon millions it’s probably a smart move to get something in writing protecting your assests if you get hitched. Unlike us, who has about four pounds and a packet of Maltesers to our name. Tbh we will protect that at all costs.

But some celeb prenups are a hell of a lot crazier than 'we get 50/50 each' as this lot have proved...

1. Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Instagram/Beyonce

We all know Bey and Jay are worth a whopping combined billion dollars so it’s not a shock they have a prenup. Apparently the singer gets $5m for every child she has and $1m for every year they’re married, should they divorce. Currently she’s on $25m. It makes Jay-Z even more dumb for having an affair then eh? 

2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Getty

It was reported that Kanye didn’t even want a prenup but Kim insisted they get it all down in writing. He put in a clause that Kris Jenner can’t make career choices for Kim that will affect him and she insisted that should they get divorced she gets $1m for every year they’re married, keeps her income, wedding ring and any other gifts he has given her during their marriage.

3. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Getty Images

According to sources, Bennifer called off their engagement because they just couldn’t agree on prenup terms. It’s thought that she wanted to put in a cheating clause that saw her get half his fortune if he slipped up and he wanted to put in writing that they had to have sex four times a week. But what if she was tired?

4. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Getty

This marriage was odd from the beginning but Katie managed to snag $3m a year for each year they were married and got $400k a year in child support. Cha-ching.

5. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Venturelli/Getty

J-Lo might have failed to get the signature but Jessica allegedly made JT sign a prenup that said if he cheats on her, she gets $500k. We’d be inconsolable if Justin did that tbh.

6. Jessica Simpson and Tony Romo

Getty Images

If this is true then we’re unbelievably happy that Jessica didn’t go through with the relationship. The NFL player allegedly wanted to make it legal that he receive $500,000 for every pound Jessica’s weight went over 135lb. GROSS.

7. Ice T and Coco Austin

Getty Images

This has never been confirmed by the pair but rumour has it that if the couple divorce, the rapper gets Coco’s butt and breast implants. TO DO WHAT WITH?

8. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Getty

It took the pair years to finalise their divorce and maybe the prenup was one of the reasons. Koko allegedly signed something that said she was entitled to $500k for each year the pair were married and spousal support for half the time they were together. Plus she apparently remains at the beneficiary for his $10m life insurance policy for the rest of time. Eh?

