From Kim Kardashian to Miley Cyrus: This Is The Real Cost Of Celeb Engagement Rings

While we wait to be bowled over with how much Meghan Markle’s INRCEDIBLE ring is worth we’ve been wondering if it will beat Kate and Wills or maybe be up there with Kim Kardashian. Because celebs are not ones to scrimp on rings of the diamond variety. Who will come out on top?

Oh but we’ve been told to inform you it’s not a competition, it’s in fact an act of love and celebration and monetary value shouldn’t ever signify a person’s love for someone.

*rolls eyes*

Perrie Edwards : £30k

Back in the days of Zerrie, Zayn Malik gifted Pez with a 2.5-carat three diamond sparkler. RIP you guys.

Miranda Kerr: £75k

Snapchat CEO billionaire popped the questions to model Miranda with a 2.5-carat stunner and of course she said yes. He could be the devil and we’d jump at that thing.

Kate Middleton: £85k

Prince William gifted Kate Princess Diana’s actual engagement ring fom when Prince Charles had proposed in 1981. It’s a sapphire surrounded by 14 little diamonds. WANT.

Miley Cyrus: £189k

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus reportedly designed the ring together settling on a 3.5-carat Neil Lane rock and gold band which Miley has since said represents her hippie side.

Lady Gaga: £378k

When Taylor Kinney asked Gaga to marry him, he sweetened the deal with a half a million dollar heart-shaped diamond.

Jennifer Aniston: £600k

We were all overjoyed when Jen and husband Justin Theroux finally got engaged but no more overjoyed then Jen who got an oval diamond worth more than most people’s houses.

Khloe Kardashian: £643k

Khloe rocked (geddit?) a 12.5 carat diamond when she was married to Lamar Odom. We can’t wait to see what Tristian Thompson gifts her.

Kate Upton: £1.13m

The Swimsuit Illustrated model wears an 8-carat diamond on a diamond band given to her by baseball player Justin Verlander.

Kim Kardashian: £1.5m

For Kim’s second marriage, to Kris Humphires, the fact that she was only married for 72 days kind of overshadowed the mega pricey Lorraine Schwartz 20.5-carat diamond ring. YIKES.

Blake Lively: £1.5m

Celeb jeweler Lorraine Schwartz helped Ryan Reynold design Blake a 12-carat light pink oval diamond on a rose gold and diamond band.

Jennifer Lopez: £3.1m

Marc Anthony gifted her J Lo with an 8.5-carat Neil Lane blue diamond worth four million dollars. WOAH.

Kim Kardashian…again: £3.5m

Kanye surprised Kim with a 30-carat diamond which ended up getting stolen from her during her Paris robbery.

Beyoncé: £3.8m

When Jay-Z got down on one knee he popped the question with an 18-carat diamond and platinum Lorraine Schwartz ring.

Mariah Carey: £8m

During her engagement to billionaire James Packer, Mariah had a 35-carat diamond sitting on her finger. When they split up, she decided to keep it for ‘sentimental reasons’. Uh-huh.

