Celebrities

From Kim Kardashian To Reese Witherspoon: 8 Celebrities Who Found Love In An Unexpected Place

Proof that you can actually bump into a Hollywood superstar in a local flowershop.

Sunday, March 25, 2018 - 14:50

Anyone who’s ever wondered why their life isn’t more like a Richard Curtis movie can take heart in the fact that a bunch of weird coincidences and chance meetings led to the following nine celebrities finding their soulmates.

Even though the rich and famous tend to mingle with their own, A-listers from Matt Damon to Julia Roberts fell in love with members of the public, while celebs like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West found their match in each other. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebs who fell in love with regular people...

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink

It was pretty much love at first sight when Patrick Dempsey booked himself in for a haircut and stylist Jillian Fink wandered over with a comb and a pair of scissors in hand. The duo managed to survive a rocky patch in their relationship in 2015 and have now been married for over nineteen years.

Getty

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren 

Proving that you should always talk to everyone at work, Jessica Alba struck up a conversation with a production assistant called Cash Warren on the set of Fantastic Four and soon felt those familiar butterflies in her stomach. The pair tied the knot in 2008 and Jess has credited her husband with being “the voice of reason” in her life.

Getty

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

It's the love story that rom-coms are made of. Who could’ve known that Matt Damon would find the love of his life in a Miami bar when Luciana Barroso came over to take his order? The couple have been together over fifteen years and Matt has publicly counted his lucky stars for falling in love with a civilian.

Getty

Marcia Cross and Tom Mahoney 

IRL Bree Van de Kamp proved that you have to chase down what you want in life after spotting a mysterious stockbroker at a Los Angeles florist and leaving her number with the store owner. Tom Mahoney hit those digits up and the couple have been madly in love for the past fourteen years. 

Getty

Eric Bana and Rebecca Gleeson 

Before he stole everyone's heart in Troy, Eric Bana crossed paths with a TV publicist who would go on to become the love of his life. Just two years later, Eric popped the question to Rebecca Gleeson and he's been making her belly laugh ever since: “And I don't mean chuckle - I can make her really laugh," he said. Oh, she honesty has it all. 

Getty

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth 

Proving that something good *can* come out of a disastrous situation, Reese met and fell in love with talent agent Jim Toth when his drunken friend made an absolute fool out of himself at a party they both attended. Shared trauma pretty much sealed the deal, and the pair tied the knot in 2011.

Getty

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

While most people would’ve guessed she had her eye on co-star Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts actually fell for a cameraman called Danny Moder on the set of 2001 film The Mexican. The pair were both were married to other people at the time, but filed for divorce to give their romance a shot. Sixteen years later, we can say it was a risk that definitely paid off. 

Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

These two began dating in 2012 following the end of her short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries. The pair had been good friends for years, and Ye has since admitted that he had been infatuated with ‘Kim Kar-Dijon’ from the first time he saw her in a paparazzi picture with Paris Hilton. 

Copyright (Getty)

Cupid knows what he's doing, guys. 

 

