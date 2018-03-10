From Kris Jenner To Kim Kardashian: 8 Unforgivable Mistakes Celebrities Made On Social-Media

With a following that usually creeps up into the multiple millions, A-Listers have a lot at stake when they take to social-media with a quirky update.

While most of their posts pass off without incident, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Bow Wow have all made some pretty embarrassing mistakes in their time.

When Bow Wow didn't catch a private jet after all

The rapper was caught in a major white lie after claiming he was boarding a private jet from Georgia to New York. However, a photo soon emerged of Bow Wow sitting on a commercial flight, which means that fancy jet was absolutely nothing to do with him.

When Kim Kardashian reached out to some guy called Georgio Armani

Maybe the social-media team were a bit cranky that Kim vented to her 59 million followers about her dissatisfaction with the brand? Whatever the case, Armani HQ roasted her in a very public fashion for misspelling Giorgio's first name.

@KimKardashian Dear Kim - let us know which one you need and we'll send it to you. And Mr. Armani's first name is Giorgio. — Giorgio Armani (@giorgioarmani) June 15, 2015

When Susan Boyle didn't think her album hashtag through

It started off as a nice gesture so some of her fans could share their thoughts about her debut album, but the hashtag soon went viral for all the wrong reasons. You guessed it, #SusanAlbumParty was widely misconstrued to read #SusAnalBumParty and the memes were merciless. Face palm.

When Kris Jenner photoshopped an image with Gordan Ramsay

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner household came in for a lot of stick after slapping a filter on an image of herself and the celebrity chef and erasing a fair few of their combined blemishes in the process. Now that's true friendship.

Instagram/KrisJenner

When Charlie Sheen posted his number to the entire world

It was supposed to be a DM to Justin Bieber, but the 52-year-old actor accidentally posted his digits in a public tweet and was forced to disconnect his phone after thousands of people dialled 310-954-7277 at the same time. Yikes.

When Scott Disick pasted a PR's instructions on Instagram

Everyone knows that reality stars are all about that #spon life, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star found himself in an awkward situation when he pasted the instructions "Here you go, at 4pm est, write the below" into his actual Instagram post. Whoops.

Instagram/ScottDisick

When Kim Kardashian used a stock image of Thailand

Oh, we've all done it. Kim clearly couldn't get a landscape shot that was gram-worthy, so logged onto Google, saved the first picture of Thailand she found, and passed it off as her own. Unfortunately social-media users spotted the lie and dragged her to infinity.

When Dom Lever absolutely didn't have the entire train to himself

It was a pretty random thing to post in the first place, but the Love Island star came in for a flood of confused comments when he claimed to have an entire carriage to himself despite the fact a man was very clearly sitting in the seat behind him. Shrugs.

Incredible scenes.

