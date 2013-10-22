From Kylie Jenner To Ed Sheeran: 10 Dramatic Celeb Revelations That Were Surprisingly Low Key

Celebrities aren't exactly known for being the most subtle group of people on planet Earth, but sometimes they are actually way more low-key than anyone gives them credit for.

From the time Kylie Jenner hid her entire pregnancy for nine months to Drake and Jennifer Lopez confirming their short-lived romance with a loved-up Instagram upload - these celebs all managed to keep it real when making major life announcements.

While we're here, let's get checking out some of the most shocking secrets stars have ever revealed about themselves...

1. Kylie Jenner shares the first image of baby Stormi's face

Forget hiring a world-class photographer and commissioning a custom-made purple gown for the occasion (oh hey, Beyoncé) because Kylie opted to share the first glimpse of her daughter's face with a candid shot on Snapchat.

2. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get engaged

There was no YouTube video or magazine spread to document the engagement between Joe and the Game Of Thrones actor. Instead, the duo both took to Instagram to share a shot of their hands with a simple three-word message: "I said yes."

3. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber confirm Jelena 2.0

They first made their debut as a couple back on a 2011 red carpet, but this time around, Justin and Selena have kept the press and public firmly out of their relationship. The only reference they've made to their renewed romance? A meta shot of Selena with a polaroid of the Biebs pasted onto her forehead.

4. Drake and Jennifer Lopez snuggle up on Instagram

In potentially the weirdest celeb news that went down in 2017 (and boy was there a lot of competition) the penny finally dropped that something might be going on between J-Lo and Drake when the pair snuggled up for a grainy Instagram picture together.

Sadly this romance wasn't meant to last, and the pair went their separate ways a few months later.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

5. Ed Sheeran announces a new era via a piece of paper

While BFF Taylor Swift would tease the birth of her Reputation era with a series of increasingly ominous snake graphics, Ed kept his announcement on the DL by holding up a piece of paper that simply promised new music soon.

One of those tracks, 'Shape Of You', would go on to break more records than we can actually keep up with. Seriously.

6. Kylie Jenner drops pregnancy bombshell on YouTube

After months of speculation, thinkpieces, and increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories - Kylie took to YouTube with an emotional video confirming that she and boyfriend Travis Scott had welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world on February 1st.

7. Liam Payne and Cheryl confirm their relationship on Instagram

The couple are rumoured to be going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment, but back in 2016 they put weeks of speculation to rest by sharing a candid shot of themselves snuggled up in the back of a car together. It truly was a simpler time.

😏 😏 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 2, 2016 at 8:34am PST

8. Kim Kardashian announces engagement to Kanye West

While her engagement to ex-husband Kris Humphries was announced in a glossy magazine, Kim kept things considerably more low-key when Kanye got down on one knee and popped the question. Cue a grainy black-and-white Instagram image with the caption: "YES!!"

YES!!! YES!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 22, 2013 at 8:41am PDT

9. Chrissy Teigen announces second pregnancy

Eschewing an interview, magazine spread, or longwinded Twitter message, Chrissy drafted in the help of daughter Luna to point at her belly and announce that a baby was growing in there. "It's John's!" she captioned the video.

10. Selena Gomez undergoes a kidney transplant

Sel managed to keep this medical procedure under lock and key for months, but decided to go public with the news back in September with a plea to her fans to educate themselves about the misconceptions around Lupus.

Evidence that not everything has to have bells on it.