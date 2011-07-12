From Kylie Jenner To Hailey Baldwin: Celebrity Instagrams That Would Never See The Light Of Day In 2018

It’s fair to say celebrities have come a long way since the days when slapping a border on a random picture and running it through a thousand filters seemed like the best option to rack up the Instagram likes.

While most stars now have a finely tuned aesthetic that they very rarely step out of, we’d like to remind everyone of the time back in the early 10s when Kylie Jenner took a series of less than polished selfies.

While we're here, let's get checking out a bunch of times Kylz proved she was the Queen of posing...

When Ariana Grande had red hair

Look, there’s every chance that Ari will throw it back to her Victorious days and dye her hair red again – but we just can’t see this very specific shade of bright scarlet making much of a comeback on her 2018 feed.

When Kylie Jenner shared a shot of a random fire

Forget the uploads that go through an entire management team before being dropped on the world, because Kylie’s first ever gram was a shot of a tiny fire burning away while it rained outside. 2011 was honestly a dream.

When Kim Kardashian posted a grainy pic blowing a kiss

The social-media sovereign made her debut on Insta back in 2012, when she decided to share a non-pixellated shot of herself blowing a kiss down the camera. “My first instagram pic... Kisses for instagram!” she wrote.

When Paris Hilton posted a selfie with a toilet roll

We highly doubt this kind of faux pas would be made in current times, but back in 2014 the heiress shared a shot of herself in a mirrored room alongside a very prominently positioned stand of bog roll. Casual.

Instagram/ParisHilton

When Kendall Jenner shared a filtered photo of Instagram

Does anything scream Summer 2011 quite like an overly filtered landscape shot? The now 22-year-old dialled up the saturation levels to such a point that we still can’t make out actual faces on those random tourists. Iconic.

Disneyland! Disneyland! A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 12, 2011 at 2:56pm PDT

When Chrissy Teigen posted a bordered photo of John Legend

Before she had the internet waiting with baited breath for her latest #relatable tweet, Chrissy kept things simple with a shot of husband John Legend alongside the caption: “I'm officially instagramming.”

When Kylie Jenner shared this candid shot of her lunch-break

It seems highly unlikely that Kendall Jenner - one of the most in-demand supermodels in the world - would be down with this image being shared with her sister's 105 million followers.

When Harry Styles made a group of deer the subject of teenage envy

Before he adopted the quirky rockstar aesthetic of 2018, Harry snapped a random picture of a group of deers and paired it alongside the caption that he’s never quite managed to top: “Deerstagram.”

Deerstagram? Deerstagram? A post shared by @ harrystyles on May 19, 2012 at 11:24am PDT

When Hailey Baldwin wore the ultimate rock chick Halloween outfit

Alright, we can give her a free pass on the studded outfit, wig, and latex trousers – but the pose, the odd location choice, and the two random guys in the back would absolutely never make it to her polished 2018 feed.

Instagram/HaileyBaldwin

Hashtag live, love, life.