From Kylie Jenner To Kim Kardashian: 8 Celebs Who Reversed Their Plastic Surgery

Plastic surgery is kind of a dime a dozen move in the world of celebrity. From nose jobs to breast implants, a ton of famous folk have visited their surgeon in search of the perfect appearance.

Sometimes celebs admit they’ve gone under the knife and sometimes they even admit when they’ve made a mistake or are just over their alterations, just like this lot...

BUT FIRST, CHECK OUT THE SHOCKING SECRETS CELEBS HAVE REVEALED ABOUT THEMSELVES...

heat wave heat wave A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

The most famous celeb ever to have her lips done shocked the word after posting a picture in 2018 sparking fans to ask why she looked like the ‘old Kylie’. She replied to a fan, admitting she had had her lip fillers taken out. WHAT IS LIFE?

2. Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girl infamously refused to admit she had got a boob job, allegedly in 1999 and another in 2006, until she had them removed in 2009. Years later she admitted to Vogue, in a letter to her younger self, that they had been a huge mistake. She said: "I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got."

3. Heidi Montag

In 2010 the Hills star famously underwent over 10 surgeries in one day, including a boob job, chin job, ears pinned back and her back scooped out. Three years later she had her size F implants removed. She told People in 2016: “I was in way over my head with the surgeries. I had no idea what I was getting into or that it was a lifelong commitment. It was very challenging, both physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally, on my husband and on our lives. It was a huge turning point for us in such a negative way. There was a fallout with The Hills and a lot of backlash with the things we were doing. We spent more money and it was so unnecessary. Sometimes I can’t believe I did that to us and to me. It’s been a lot to overcome.”

4. Heather Morris

The Glee star admitted to having breast augmentation surgery when before she found fame on the hit show. But in 2011 she had them removed. She explained to Fitness magazine: “Implants were something I thought I wanted when I was young, and now I don't. It was hard being active with them. My chest was always sore. It hurt a lot, and I didn't like always being in pain -- so they had to go!"

WTP WTP A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 26, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

She may not have had it removed but after Kimmy K tried Botox she swore she would never touch it again. In a 2010 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans saw the results of the procedure and Kim revealed: "I had some bruising around my eyes after the procedure, which is totally natural, but because I hadn’t looked into the side effects, I freaked out. Botox just wasn’t necessary for me at [that] age.”

6. Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star admitted to getting silicone injected in her famous pout before she realised it was affecting her face. She said: “Here's the story: 25 years ago, I had my lips injected with silicone. Stupid thing to do at 24. I have it like that for my whole career, right? So then cut to a couple of years ago, I have a doctor remove as much as they possibly can because it got to the point where they were yucky. You know, they get hard. It's gross. They are now whatever that was after they took out as much of the silicone as they could."

7. Abi Clarke

After getting fillers in her lips, the TOWIE star realised that the procedure had gone majorly wrong. She told Reveal: “"The filler had reacted in my mouth and it was so thick that it became a square block, like concrete, which was pushing out at either side of my lips and under my nose. My lip began to tear in two in the middle because of the pressure and, once that's happened, you can never get your lip back to normal. I was told if I left the filler any longer, it would have only got worse and my mouth would have been permanently disfigured."

8. Lauren Pope

The TOWIE babe is no stranger to a plastic surgery procedure here and there and has proudly talked about it. But after admitting her E-cup implants made her feel ‘trashy’ she had them removed. She revealed: “'I’m back to small boobies! I've thought about it for a long time. It's really hard to explain but it's not a big dramatic decision. It's just I feel like I am taken seriously now in the world of business.”

And now, check out the celebs who've had the most plastic surgery of them all...