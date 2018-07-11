Celebrities

From Liam Payne To Lindsay Lohan: 8 Times Celebs Totally Changed Their Accents And The Internet Was Beyond Confused

Are you Canadian? French? French-Canadian?

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, July 11, 2018 - 16:16

The thing about celebs is that we know them better than we know ourselves. We spend so much time on their social media, listening to them sing and watching them on the TV that they are more immersed in our lives than some of our own family. Legit.

So when they think they sneak something past us like a crazy accent change, they’re VERY wrong. These famous faces tried and the internet lost their minds...

1. Liam Payne

Liam Payne speaks with bizarre American accent on stage in France

Fans were left baffled when a clip of Wolverhampton’s Liam on stage in France went viral and the singer was speaking in an accent that was, quite frankly, really hard to place. It was kind of American, kind of English and a touch Jamaican. Liam, are you okay hun?

See below for his original accent:

Liam Payne's X Factor Audition (Full Version)

2. Mark Wright

TOWIE's Mark Wright debuts 'weird new American twang

There are few accents stronger than an Essex one so when Mark Wright decided he was going to become a TV presenter in LA, fans were confused at his new faux-American twang. Appaz he was told that the American’s couldn’t understand him. Shut uuuuup.

See below for his original accent:

Mark Wright's in a whole lot of trouble with Lauren - The Only Way Is Essex

3. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Speaks with New Bizarre Accent | Internet is FREAKING Out

In the most bizarre turn of events, Li-Lo did an interview where suddenly her all-American Parent Trap to Mean Girls accent has changed to a weird French-British hybrid and the internet went wild.

See below for her original accent:

Lindsay Lohan On Justin Timberlake, Zac Efron And 'The List' | Plead the Fifth | WWHL

4. Dorit Kemsley

After Show: Dorit Kemsley’s Disappearing Accent | RHOBH | WWHL

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Dorit was born in Connecticut so viewers were confused when they first met her and English husband PK, and her accent was a weird mesh of British and American. They were even more baffled when a video of her emerged from 2013 with a perfect American accent. LOL.

See below for her original accent:

Dorit Spring/Summer 2013 - Videofashion

5. Chloe Jasmine

Chloe Jasmine sings Ella Fitzgerald's Black Coffee - Audition Week 1 - The X Factor UK 2014

Chloe Jasmine first appeared on X Factor in 2006 with a totally different accent than when she came back onto our screens to audition again in 2014. Suddenly she was MUCH posher and when the original clip surfaced fans went crazy.

See below for her original accent:

Chloe Jasmine '06 X Factor - WITH her trademark accent!

6. Geri Halliwell

Geri Is Determined to Find Susanna a Boyfriend! | Good Morning Britain

Watford-born Geri was the gobby one of the Spice Girl with her thick London accent which endeared her to the world. Cut to years later and she’ll gone all Made in Chelsea on us. Social Media went cray and Posh Spice feared for her crown.

See below for her original accent:

Geri Halliwell - Ginger Spice interview - part 1

7. Nadine Coyle

Nadine Coyle Has a Bit of an American Accent | Lorraine

It was always going to be hard to get rid of Nadine’s incredibly thick Derry accent so now that she’s been in America so much, it’s a strange mix of the two. It’s not half as weird as most of the accents on this list but that didn’t stop social media going IN.

See below for her original accent:

Nadine Coyle Lied About Her Birthday, Making Her a Gemini

8. Joss Stone

James Morrison wins British Male presented by Joss Stone | BRIT Awards 2007

In perhaps the most famous voice change of all time, is the queen Joss Stone. The world was more than just confused, they were annoyed, when Joss came out at the 2007 Brit Awards to present a trophy with not just an American accent but a Southern US one. It was truly baffling but also something that will go down as the best accent change in history. Howdy partner.

See below for her original accent:

Joss Stone, Exclusive Interview 2004

