From Marnie Simpson to Kylie Jenner: 9 Celebs Who Started 2017 With One Love And Ended It With Another

Marnie Simpson

Marnie had a rocky old time of it when she started 2017, finding out that Lewis Bloor had cheated on her multiple times. After ending things for good she met Stereo Kicks’ Casey Johnson while filming Single AF and the pair moved in together in November. CUTE AF.

Aaron Chalmers

It was a bit awkward when Instagrams of Aaron getting cosy with TOWIE’s Lauren Pope appeared and his ex-Marnie branded it 'weird' but their relationship didn’t last long after a reported fight on holiday. He quietly moved on with model Talia Oatway and they look well loved-up.

Chloe Ferry

At the dawn of 2017, Chloe was stuck in her Marty McKenna relationship time-warp. She loved him but he was keeping her at arm’s length. We’ve all been there. But cut to the end of the year and she’s hit power couple status with Love Island’s Sam Gowland and we couldn’t be happier tbh.

Anna Faris

Our hearts were crushed into 6738 tiny pieces when Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they were divorcing. And then, just as our hearts had settled into its new way of existing without their love, she turned around and got herself a new boyfriend in the shape of cinematographer Michael Barret.

Kylie Jenner

January was like any other month from the previous year, Kylie and Tyga were buying each other Ferraris and posting sexy photos on Insta. But a few months later in May, they avoided each other at Coachella and announced it was all over. Just weeks later, Kylie was spotted out with Travis Scott and in October it was reported she was pregnant with his child. PHEW.

Mariah Carey

Mimi ended 2016 engaged to billionaire James Packer and the pair headed for the aisle until September when they called it off. Fans of Mariah’s TV show Mariah’s World saw the singer get close to her back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka and shortly after she stepped out in public with her new love.

Selena Gomez

In January Sels was spotted canoodling with The Weeknd after his break up with Bella Hadid and the pair embarked on a relationship that lasted 10 months. Shortly before they parted ways, she started hanging out with ex Justin Bieber and when she split from Abel Tesfaye, she jumped right back into his arms.

Kendall Jenner

Kenny started off the year being all mysterious about her relationship with A$AP Rocky and it looked like they’d confirmed their love by May. But a few months later in November she was spotted on consecutive dates with NBA player Blake Griffin.

Megan McKenna

After Pete Wicks and Megan had been rocked with sexting allegations, they entered 2017 fighting to make the relationship work. A few break ups later they decided to call it quits for good in October amid rumours she had cheated on him with her ex-boyfriend Harry Eden. She insisted she had been single when they got together and reports suggest they’re now an item.

