From Megan McKenna To Hayley Hughes: 8 Reality Stars Who Ended Relationships Before Signing Up For A Show

It's a pretty known fact these days that if you are gifted with a spot on a reality show, you're going to rack up those Insta followers and be shot to fame. And especially with dating shows, from Love Island To Ex On The Beach, you'll become an instant celeb.

But what do you do when you have an other half that you're already devoted to? How can you win the heart of the nation if you've got a person already?

BUT FIRST CHECK OUT THE MOST OUTRAGEOUS REALITY SHOW HOOK-UPS EVER...

Well you could dump them for your shot on a show like these reality stars...

1. Megan McKenna

Ricky Vigil/GC Images

After hitting it big on Ex On the Beach, Megan and her then-boyf/fiancé Jordan Davies were totally loved up. Until they shockingly split and left Jordan to accuse her of dumping him to head on Celebrity Big Brother as a single pringle. He tweeted: “So my last ex was Megan McKenna, she’s a f*cking b*tch and finished with me before Celebrity Big Brother. Simple story there!” Yikes.

2. Hayley Hughes

ITV2 / Love Island

When the 2018 series of Love Island began, an Instagram account called @hayleys_lies_of_the_island was created dedicated to calling out her ‘lie’ that she had split from her boyfriend in January. It claims that she was still with her ex Mike last month and that she split with him to go on the show. One post reads: "Hayley off Love Island - was with my mate for 5 years then f*cked him off for Love island she’s claiming they split up in January.. horrible “girl” better off without her Mike lad. Chin up bro. (sic)" Her family has denied this so who knows what the heck has gone down.

3. Chloe Crowhurst

ITV Studios

During the 2017 series of Love Island, Essex girl Chloe found herself at the end of some TOWIE cast wrath. Jon Clark accused the star of dumping him so she could go on the TV show and even went as far as to reveal that he didn't even now she was taking part until he saw her on TV. Ouch.

4. Jamie Jewitt

ITV2

Love Island’s Jamie was hit with accusations that he had kicked his girlfriend to the curb before he headed into the 2017 villa. A friend of his ex claimed: “He's a total scumbag. He's broken her heart. One night they were sat watching Love Island together, slagging off all the girls. Five days later he was in the villa trying to bed them. It made her feel worthless. To make sure he got the part she thinks Jamie let producers believe he was not in a relationship.” His family hit back saying that she had actually dumped him so it’s all a bit he-said-she-said.

5. Luisa Zissman

Channel 5

The Apprentice star was dating her DJ ex boyfriend just weeks before she entered Celebrity Big Brother. According to sources she split with him so she could be free to meet men in the famous bungalow. An insider said: “Luisa is a free spirit and loves to do her own thing. But she also can’t resist a good-looking man and she and Greg enjoyed lots of romantic dates together. They both hoped at one point that they would be able to make the relationship work. But when Luisa signed up for the show she didn’t want a boyfriend, so she ditched Greg.”

6. Bianca Gasgoigne

Getty Images

The reality star fell for footballer Jamie O’Hara after she entered the CBB house and soon after it came out that she had recently put an ‘it’s complicated’ status on her relationship with boyfriend CJ Meeks. Fans accused her of jumping into a showmance for fame and as the show went on, her relationship with CJ was no more.

7. Amber Turner

Getty Images

The TOWIE star first rocked up on the show with her long-term boyf Jamie Reed but it wasn't long until she's dumped him. Castmate Mario Falcone called fakery on the whole thing. He said: "Amber Turner…there’s no history between us, I just don’t like her. The way in which she ditched her boyfriend to be on TOWIE, which is the truth, and lie about it and say they have troubles just to be famous and be in the public eye is disgusting. You’ll see it all next series, she’ll jump to someone else to keep herself as a storyline."

8. Jessica Shears

ITV Studios

After Jessica swanned into Love Island to steal Dom Lever’s heart out of Montana Brown’s hands, her ex-boyfriend YouTuber Joel Morris released a vlog claiming that she had used him to get on the show then dumped him. He said: "She got her Instagram followers from me, she wouldn't have got onto Love Island if it weren't for me, there's no doubt in that, she had no followers and her Instagram was dead and then she did videos with me. That's what makes this whole thing so much more snakey and makes me so much more angry. She completely snaked me."

And now take a gander at the most heartbreaking reality show exits ever...