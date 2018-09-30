From Meghan Markle To Blake Lively: 6 Celebrities Who Hit Out At Photoshop

We’re all guilty of wanting to look our best on social-media, but the following celebrities have proved that there’s more to life than having smooth skin and so-called perfect body measurements.

From Blake Lively to Meghan Markle, all these famous women have pointed out that they don’t wake up looking nearly as flawless as their magazine covers would suggest.

Blake Lively

The actor told Harper’s Bazaar: “It’s so important for young people not to compare themselves with what they see online. It’s our job as actors and/or models to be in shape. We have access to gyms and trainers and healthy food.

“And then on top of that, 99.9 percent of the time the images are Photoshopped. I’m guilty myself of being at a photo shoot and saying, ‘That looks terrible on me.’ And they’re like ‘We’ll fix it.’ And you’re so relieved.

“My dream is for all images to have a little asterisk next to them with a caption that reads, this photo has been retouched. Just so there’s a gentle reminder that, hey, this isn’t real life.”

Getty

Meghan Markle

The royal told Allure: “To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot. For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: ‘A face without freckles is a night without stars.’”

Getty

Chrissy Teigen

The model admitted that she struggles with body confidence: “I’m jealous of those bodies and I want that, but I also feel like I really want to be cool with my body because of people like you guys. That’s why I don’t post many makeup selfies because I don’t feel anyone knows what a real face looks like anymore and it kills me that we have to completely wash a face or body out for it to get likes."

Getty

Lady Gaga

The singer told Huffington Post that she wasn’t happy with a particular magazine cover: “I felt my skin looked too perfect. I felt my hair looked too soft. I do not look like this when I wake up in the morning…I don’t even look like this.”

Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

The model told Harper’s Bazaar that she hopes her fans will recognise their natural beauty: “Whoever is reading this, I want you to realize that three years from now you will look back at a picture from this time period and be like: ‘Wow, I was so hot. Why did I feel so bad about myself because of some stupid thing someone said?’”

Getty

Jennifer Lawrence

The actor told InStyle that celebrities should be more honest about their bodies: "I just like it when everyone's honest. If you are 20 pounds underweight and talk about eating pizza and fried chicken all the time, that's not going to make people feel good about themselves.

She previously said: “The world has this idea that if you don’t look like an airbrushed perfect model. You have to see past it. You look how you look, you have to be comfortable. What are you going to do? Be hungry every single day to make other people happy? That’s just dumb.”

Monica Schipper/Getty

Good on these celebrities for opening up a much-needed conversation about body image and the media.