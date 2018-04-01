From Jaden Smith To Kaia Gerber: 8 Celebrity Children Who Copied Their Parents’ Career Path



It can be pretty tough to figure out what you actually want to do in life, which naturally prompts a lot of people to consider heading down a similar career route to their parents.

This has never been more apparent than in the children of A-listers. For obvious reasons, celebrity offspring are much more likely to become models, singers, and actors than kids without the same connections.

So, let’s get checking out the celebrity children who decided to forego a regular job working in Topshop to follow in their parents’ iconic and metaphorically enormous footsteps.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

The 16-year-old is practically a carbon copy of her supermodel mum, which explains why she's signed with IMG models and has already walked for fashion houses including Marc Jacobs, Burberry, and Chanel. Talk about hitting the genetic jackpot.

Getty

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus

The 25-year-old built up an entire empire after starring in Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, but her first taste of showbusiness came from witnessing her country singer dad on tour back in the 90s.

If you haven’t blasted 'Achy Breaky Heart' after a messy split, are you even familiar with the term heartbreak?

Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner

Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t just burst onto the scene clutching a bag of kale and a fully-functioning vagina steamer. The 45-year-old comes from a pedigree background in the acting world, with mum Blythe Danner being an award-winning icon and late father Bruce Paltrow earning a living as a television director and producer. No biggie.

Getty

Jaden Smith and Will Smith

Aside from featuring on a Justin Bieber hit and being at the helm of the most iconic Twitter account the world has ever seen (no, seriously) Jaden Smith works as an actor, rapper, singer and songwriter. He starred in the 2010 remake of the Karate Kid and also featured alongside his father in sci-fi movie After Earth.

Getty

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Rocky Johnson

He might be the biggest name in Hollywood, but The Rock actually forged his career path from watching his pro-wrestler dad Rocky Johnson from the sidelines. Dwayne similarly dominated the WWE before becoming the world-famous actor we all know and love today.

Getty

Scott Eastwood and Clint Eastwood

The youngest son of Clint Eastwood has done his best to avoid the nepotism associated with his background. He went by the last name Reeves at the beginning of his career, and has since starred in movies including Suicide Squad and The Fate Of The Furious.

Oh, and he also appeared as the romantic lead in Taylor Swift’s music video for ‘Wildest Dreams.’

Getty

Alexander Skarsgard and Stellan Skarsgard

The entire Skarsgard family are dominating the movie industry rn, with sons Gustaf, Bill and Valter all being about as ridiculously good-looking as they are talented. Their combined filmography includes IT, The Legend Of Tarzan, Zoolander, and The Divergent Series: Allegiant.

Getty

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Arnold Schwarzenegger

The 24-year-old graduated from the USC Marshall School of Business in 2016 but has since tried his hand at modelling and acting in a variety of Hollywood productions. He appeared alongside Bella Thorne in Midnight Sun and has hit the headlines for his romances with Miley Cyrus and model Abby Champion.

Getty

Oh, to be young, rich, beautiful, and the product of powerful parents.