From Millie Bobby Brown To Taylor Swift: 9 Of The Most Shocking Reasons Celebs Have Quit Social Media

This is a lot....

Caroline Fergusson
Monday, June 25, 2018 - 12:13

We look at celebrity social media faaaaar more than we’d care to admit. What are they doing? Have they responded to that shade that was thrown? What lols has Chrissy Teigen posted now?

So when our faves decide they need to take a break, it’s a little perturbing. But tbh some of the reasons famous faces have deleted their accounts are shocking AF and no one can blame them.

Here are some of the most shocking reasons that celebrities said ‘see ya’ to social media...

1. Justin Bieber: Because of an ex

In 2017, when the Biebs was loved up with Sofia Richie, he did what most millennials in love do – post a bunch of couples selfies. Obvs. But fans weren’t happy and started trolling his new flame, leading to JB telling followers to stop or he’d ghost them.

But the final straw was when his ex Selena Gomez went in, commenting on his pictures that he should respect his fans. She wrote: "If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol- It should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did.” Bye bye Insta Bieber.

2. Millie Bobby Brown : Made into a homophobic meme

Getty Images

In 2018, the Stranger Things star announced she was quitting Twitter after her image was shared in a meme full of anti-gay slurs. The actress, who is an active advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, was understandably livid and shut down her personal account.

3. Kim Kardashian: Her Paris shooting

Wearing @kkwbeauty lipstick shade 3 in the center and 4 all over with lip liner 2. Available now at kkwbeauty.com

After being held up by gunpoint in Paris and robbed, Kim took a break from social media to deal with the trauma she’d faced. After four months, she returned to social media in January of 2017 and explained that she had felt the need to revaluate how much of her life she puts online. It was thought that the robbers knew Kim was alone in her apartment and what jewellery she had with her because of photos posted to Instagram and Twitter. During the silence, her sister Khloe told Ellen Degeneres that it was "a wake-up call" and the family was going “to pull back a little bit” to make sure they’re “protected as well as possible”.

4. Cardi B: Fight with Azalea Banks

Bomfy

Bomfy

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

In May of 2018, Carbi B became Azealia Banks’ next target when she went in on the rapper’s grammar and spelling in an interview on Breakfast Club, branding her an ‘illiterate rat.' Cardi deleted her Instagram and made her Twitter private, leaving social media with a barrage of tweets including: “Why is it that male rappers can speak how they want act how they want but people constantly bash me for it? Why do i feel like i have to apologize for being who i am? talking how i talk and being what ya call “Ghetto” wtff. LEAVE ME ALONE! (sic)”

5. Armie Hammer: Beef with Buzzfeed

#tbt leaving Rome with the crew 📸 @tchalamet #Lucaphotobomb #slavsquat

#tbt leaving Rome with the crew 📸 @tchalamet #Lucaphotobomb #slavsquat

A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on

At the end of 2017, babestation Armie stepped away from Twitter after Buzzfeed posted an article called 10 Long Years of Trying to Make Armie Hammer Happen. Harsh. He explained why he had chosen to quit the social media site saying: “I just have no impulse control. So if somebody says something stupid, I couldn’t help but say something back, and then it just exploded. This is a toxic environment, and my life is way better off. It’s so funny — people are so addicted and into Twitter, it seems crazy that someone could walk away from it! They’re like, wait, he deleted it? It was actually really easy.”

6. Ed Sheeran: Living IRL

Gotta catch em all 📸 @zakarywalters #myblastoisewillendyourcharizard

Gotta catch em all 📸 @zakarywalters #myblastoisewillendyourcharizard

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

In December of 2015, Ed announced to our broken hearts that he was taking a break from social media to go travelling and have a holiday after his world tour. He told fans he was having the blackout because he had been “seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes".

7. Leslie Jones: Racist trolls

Got a pic from Lee Meriweather as Cat woman. Good day @nbcsnl #seasonfinale

Got a pic from Lee Meriweather as Cat woman. Good day @nbcsnl #seasonfinale

A post shared by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on

The kick-ass Ghostbusters star got haunted by internet trolls when she was hit by a spew of racist abuse online. She tweeted: “I leave Twitter tonight with tears and a very sad heart. All this cause I did a movie. You can hate the movie but the sh*t I got today. Wrong. (sic)" The actress revealed she had been sent obscene photos and likened to an ape. Gross AF.

8. Chrissy Teigen: Death threats

2 chicken soft tacos, extra del scorcho

2 chicken soft tacos, extra del scorcho

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Social media QUEEN Chrissy deleted her Twitter account in 2014 after she received death threats following her criticism of US gun control laws. She received such abuse that she tweeted: “I feel sick. Bye Twitter. Taking my talents to Instagram."

9. Taylor Swift: the ‘death’ of her reputation

Just over here daydreaming about playing Manchester tomorrow... 💕

Just over here daydreaming about playing Manchester tomorrow... 💕

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

In 2016, Taylor and Kanye West’s friendship came to an end. Taylor was livid with the rapper for singing about her in Famous: ‘I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, yeah, I made that b*tch famous.’ But after the singer announced she hadn’t heard the song, Kim Kardashian posted a video of Yeezus telling her via phone. Taylor insisted it was the line calling her a 'b*tch' that she objected to and fans were up in arms on both sides. After that she was nowhere to be seen on social media for months and Swifties were bereft.

