From North West To Luna Legend: 9 Celebrity Kids That Are Cooler/Richer/More Fabulous Than You

It’s normal to be envious of celebs. They’re richer, more beautiful and more successful than the rest of us normal folk. But when their children are richer, more beautiful and going to be more successful than us it’s hard not to hate them.

Because we love them and it’s wrong to hate children…

CHECK OUT THE MOST CELEB WAYS TO ANNOUNCE YOU’RE PREGNANT…

1. North West

My cutie! My cutie! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

She was born to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who are worth a combined $325m, so iut's no surprise that North rocks a designer back collection that would make your eyes water. In said collection is a $955 Louis Vuitton, A $2000 Fendi and her wardrobe contains more Givenchy and Balmian than you could shake a money stick at.

2. Blue Ivy Carter

😁🇺🇸 😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Apart from the fact that the 5-year old wore an $11k gown to the VMAS in 2017, you know and got to go to the VMAS with her mum who is actual Beyonce, Blue Ivy is reportedly going to release her own perfume line. TMZ reported that Beyonce has applied to trademark Blue Ivy Carter so the child can start her own brand. She’s FIVE.

Luna Legend

Having Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as your parents pretty much guarantees that a career in modelling or music is at your fingertips but can we talk about how much more fabulous 18-month old Luna is than us? In a Instagram uploaded by Chrissy’s mum, the toddler is seen expertly walking in a pair of heels and tbh, she’s better than us at walking full stop. FML.

Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham has admitted that Harper is already ‘incredibly chic' at 6-years old and styles everything she wears. Plus David Beckham has admitted she’s the boss of their family so we can pretty much guarantee she’ll be the next CEO of Burberry or Editor of Vogue .

Willow Hart

Pink and Carey Hart’s daughter is literally the coolest kid ever. She’s sassy, knows what she wants and Pink constantly gushes about Willow having her own androgynous style in a world where little girls are told to wear girly pretty things.

Kaia Gerber

break time break time A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Can we talk about the fact that Randy Gerber and Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber is 16, looks like that and will never have the horror of looking back at her teen years and wanting to burn all the pictures of herself that have ever seen the light of the internet? Plus she’s already modelled for Versace, Alexander Wang, Saint Laurent and Marc Jacobs so there’s that. You guys, this is her at her most awkward. We can’t.

Iris Law

A post shared by Iris Law (@lirisaw) on Nov 26, 2016 at 6:16am PST

Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s 17-year old daughter will just make you feel bad abut yourself. She’s already featured in Vogue, modelled for Burberry and is so impossibly cool that we feel like frickin’ Ugly Betty just looking at her Insta.

Princess Charlotte

Getty Images

Given the fact that she had only been seen twice in public at four-months old, she was already said to have brought in THREE BILLION POUNDS for the UK economy. Everything Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest wears is sold out within seconds and she is fourth in line to the throne. What had you done at four months?

Shiloh Pitt

Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh is impossibly cool and rocks an androgynous style that we could only hope to pull off. At 11 she knows who she is and is being just that. Love.

Iris Apatow

15🎃 15🎃 A post shared by @irisapatow on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Since she was tiny, Iris (and sister Maude) were acting in producer dad Judd Apatow and mum Leslie Mann’s comedy movies like Knocked Up and This Is 40. Iris has continued with acting, starring in comedy series Love and she absolutely kills it. She’s 15. *weeps*

And now check out the most celeb ways to announce you are with child…