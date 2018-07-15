From Rihanna To Kylie Jenner: 8 Celebrity Beauty Brands That Have Broken The Mould

It’s easy to assume that celebrities will just slap their name on any old product to make a bit of extra cash, but even the biggest names in the industry are keen on ensuring their beauty lines stand out from the crowd.

From Rihanna to Kylie Jenner, the following celebrities have made serious bank by bringing something new to the make-up industry. Because why settle on being ordinary when you can do something unexpected?

Jessica Alba – The Honest Company

As the name suggests, Jessica Alba is keen on bringing her own personal brand of non-toxic, eco-friendly products to the masses. The range is a completely free of harmful ingredients and still manages to hold its own against some of the biggest brands in the industry.

The Honest Company

Kat Von D – Kat Von D Beauty

Kat Von D’s products are anything but subtle and we’d expect nothing else from a world-famous tattoo artist. Her heavy-duty collection offers a range of beautiful and bold shades all tied up in some of the edgiest packaging (literally and figuratively) we’ve ever laid eyes on. Need.

Kat Von D Beauty

Miranda Kerr – Kora Organics

If this could help us transform into Miranda Kerr overnight, that would be ideal. As it stands, the chemical-free products are designed to help “detoxify and recharge your skin" with antioxidants like noni and rose-hip oil to help fans achieve that supermodel glow.

Kora Organics

Kylie Jenner – Kylie Cosmetics

Set to make her an actual billionaire, Kylie’s range hit the bigtime through a combination of super-smart marketing and Instagram fame. The products themselves have received mixed reviews from critics, but her loyal fanbase seem happy enough with the results.

Kylie Cosmetics

Iman – Iman Cosmetics

Way before Rihanna dropped Fenty Beauty, supermodel Iman was the only celebrity out there formulating make-up products specifically for people of colour. Her range dropped in 2004 and featured lipsticks, bronzers, and foundations all designed for darker skin tones.

Iman Cosmetics

Rihanna – Fenty Beauty

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that RiRi has made a major name for herself in the beauty industry after releasing a collection that caters to 40 different skin tones. The diverse range recently hit the headlines for knocking Kylie Cosmetics off its make-up throne.

Fenty Beauty

Kim Kardashian – KKW Beauty

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has become synonymous with elegant cheekbones over the years. Deciding to capitalize on this connection, she dropped her own beauty line featuring powders and sticks so fans can directly replicate her razer-sharp look.

KKW Beauty

Zoe Sugg – Zoella Beauty

Proving that YouTubers really are the gift that keeps on giving, Zoella has dropped a super-cute and completely age-appropriate range for her young fans that includes lip balms, body mists, and a series of dreamy af bath products.

Zoella Beauty

We'll take the lot.