From Scott Disick And Sofia Richie To Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: 8 Reality Star Relationships That Looked Like They Would Never Work But Did

Hats off to them tbh...

Caroline Fergusson
Friday, June 29, 2018 - 18:11

It's a full-time job to keep up with who is making up and breaking up in the celebrity world and we’re okay with it. But the hardest ones to judge are the couples who have a million bumps in the road but hang on in there, insisting to the world that they’re stronger than ever.

And tbh, good for them. Because some of these famous pairs have been through the actual ringer...

1. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

✨ To the happiest of birthdays my love! How special is this thing called life that we share together?! I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of! You will forever be my always! I love you baby! ✨

After it emerged in 2018 that Tristian has cheated on Khloe whilst she was pregnant with their daughter True Thompson, the world assumed she would kick him to the curb. But the reality star stood by the relationship and the pair have appeared to moved past the drama. No one saw that coming.

2. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Apart from the 16-year age gap, many fans doubted that the pair could make it work. After Scott had started dating Bella Thorne, but quickly cheated on her and moved onto Sofia, many assumed that history would repeat itself. Add in an infidelity scandal from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Lionel Richie publicly disapproving of the two, they’ve had to face a bunch of hurdles.

3. Megan McKenna and Mike Thalassitis

Works more fun when we got each other.. next stop, Glasgow @mike_thala 🛩❤️

A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on

After his dramatic stint in 2017’s Love Island Mike had a real time of it. He was labelled ‘Muggy Mike’ after he made a play for Olivia Attwood behind Chris Hughes' back, had rumours fly that he slept with Jessica Shears when she was with Dom Lever and was just generally muggy tbh. So when he started dating TOWIE’s Megan, fans everywhere were screaming ‘NO MEGAN, HE’S MUGGY’. But they have been loved-up for months with no whiff of any drama. Who would have thought it?

4. Heidi and Spencer Pratt

Our first family vacation!

A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on

Anyone who watched The Hills would have put money on Spencer and Heidi splitting up when they first started dating in series two of the show. He was playing both her and Audrina Patridge, partied with Playboy models when he thought she was out of town and famously broke up her friendship with Lauren Conrad. And after the show ended they announced their divorce before it turned out to be a publicity stunt. Eh? But eleven years after they first met, the pair are married with a son. Mind blowing.

5. James Argent and Gemma Collins

We’ve had the most amazing holiday I love you so much @real_arg ❤️ #specialmemoriesmade❤

For years, Gemma declared her feeling for Arg while he insisted to his TOWIE friends that he had no interest in her and lied about sleeping with her. But to be fair the GC did reveal she had tried to trick him into getting her pregnant which wasn't her best move. But in 2017 he finally admitted that he liked her too and the pair made a go of things. But fans of the Essex crew saw some major bumps in the road with Gemma accusing him of treating her badly and Arg panicking after Gemma told him she wanted a baby. Watch this space babes.

6. Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne

⭐️🙌🏼🙏🏼

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

There have been few things that have shocked us more than when we found out Cheryl and Liam were a thing. For reals. Apart from the fact that she discovered him when he was 16, there is a 10-year age gap. But despite a lot of fans thinking it was a rebound from her divorce from Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, the proved the world wrong and announced they were expecting a baby, having son Bear in 2017.

7. Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka

#tbt Happy St. Patrick's Day! 🍀🍀🍀

A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on

Fans of Mariah’s World saw the relationship between the singer and her back-up dancer develop whilst she was still engaged to her ex-fiancé James Packer. His fellow dancers warned him off her, saying it wouldn’t last because she was engaged and his boss, but the pair have proved everyone wrong despite their 13-year age gap.

8. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

My little angel and I.

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

When Miley and Liam split in 2013 fans were shocked despite reports of a few break-ups in 2010 and rumours that Miley had cheated on Liam with Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick in 2013. Miley got a new haircut, twerked with Robin Thicke, dated Patrick Schwartznegger and grinded with a foam finger while Liam was rumoured to be hooking up with Jennifer Lawrence. So when three years later the pair got back together, the world was shocked. But the wedding is back on and we’re here for it.

