From Selena Gomez To Cara Delevingne: 10 Celebrity Interviews That Are So Awkward It Physically Hurts

*Stares deadpan into the camera*

Sunday, March 18, 2018 - 14:41

Most celebrities are aware that everything they say or do in an interview has the potential to become headline news.

But even the most media-trained A-Listers occasionally have their awkward moments, and there’s nothing quite like watching the cringeworthy conversations that sometimes go down between celebrity and interviewer.

Let's get checking out a bunch of shocking secrets stars have revealed about themselves... 

From the time Justin Bieber had never heard of the German language to the time Cara Delevingne was called out for being a bit grumpy mid-interview; these nine celebrities all proved that having $$$ in the bank doesn’t make you any more of a pro at avoiding awkward situations. 

When Paris Hilton walked out of an interview

In probably the most iconic conversation ever caught on camera, the heiress was left speechless when an ABC News host asked whether the rise of Kim Kardashian and the decline of her own TV ratings meant that her time in the spotlight could be up.

Rather than engage in a heated debate with the reporter, Paris decided she’d had enough of the line of questioning and straight-up evacuated the interview. Crikey.

When Cara Delevingne was accused of being “irritated”

It’s fair to say that doing back-to-back junket interviews must be a little tiring, but Cara couldn’t have been less thrilled at the suggestion that she needed “a little nap and a red bull.”

The interview with Good Morning Sacramento quickly went viral and the world was divided as to whether the model was a little unresponsive or whether it’s a bit much to expect her to walk around with a Cheshire grin on her face 24/7.

Cara Delevingne Talks About 'Paper Towns'

When Taylor Swift didn't go home with a group of men

It was such a legendary interview that Swift even gave it a special shout out in the lyrics to ‘Gorgeous’ but - at the time - the world was left cringing when an interviewer hinted that Taylor would be “walking home with a few men” at the end the 2015 Grammys. 

Obviously she actually stumbled on home to her cats. Duh. 

When Justin Bieber had never heard of Germany

It’s the kind of thing the rest of us would lose sleep over for the next twelve years solid. When asked whether his name was the German phrase for basketball, Bieber’s brain apparently fell out of his skull and he insisted that “German” wasn’t a word used across the pond. 

Justin Bieber German Question

When Kourtney Kardashian stared off into the distance

The Kardashian-Jenner gang were understandably on lockdown in the months after Kim Kardashian’s horrific robbery in Paris. And when the hosts of Australia’s Today show asked Kourt to speak up about the ordeal, they were faced with a solid thirty seconds of agonising radio silence. Awkward. 

STRANGE MOMENT WITH KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN | MK-ULTRA VICTIM

When Mila Kunis dealt with a question about Justin Timberlake’s career

Proving that she is the BFF everyone deserves and needs, Mila stepped in when an interviewer asked Justin why he bothered transitioning into movies when he was already doing pretty well for himself in the showbiz world. 

“Well, what would you rather have him do?” she fired back.  

Mila Kunis Smacks Down A Reporter In Russian - with Sub Titles

When Selena Gomez disappeared into cyberspace

Remember that time in 2013 when Justin was never not in the news? Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez was clearly sick of being questioned about him and pulled the plug on her interview with WGN Entertainment when host Dean Richards wanted some intel on his weird behaviour. 

Selena Gomez Angry After Justin Bieber Question in Interview - VIDEO!

When Jesse Eisenberg out Jesse Eisenberg’d himself

It probably won’t go down as one of the smoothest interviews of all time, but somewhere between the carrot-top insult, the magic tricks, and the joke about interviewer Romina Puga being “on his time,” we still maintain that there was a tiny bit of flirtation going on here.

Jesse Eisenberg Does Some Magic From 'Now You See Me' - Univision Noticias

When Tom Hardy shut down a question about his sexuality

During a press conference for Legend, the 40-year-old well and truly shut down a question about his personal life when a reporter questioned why some celebrities find it difficult to open up about their sexuality.

“What on earth are you on about? Are you asking me about my sexuality? Why?” he asked before wrapping the whole interview up with a decisive: “Thank you.” 

Tom Hardy shuts down a reporter for asking about his sexuality

When Jim Carrey explored the meaning of life

Rather than discuss his favourite outfits at New York Fashion Week, the 56-year-old actor dived off into a monologue about how the fashion and showbiz world is completely devoid of any substance. Yikes. 

"There's no meaning to any of this, so I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am. You've got to admit it's pretty meaningless,” he said. 

Jim Carrey Sounds Off on Icons and More at NYFW 2017 | E! Live from the Red Carpet

About as meaningless as most other things on the planet, in fairness. 

