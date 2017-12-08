Celebrities

From Selena Gomez to Gaz Beadle: Celebs Who Went Back To Their Ex

They went crawling back.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, December 8, 2017 - 15:19

While at some point in your life you will probably find yourself surrounded by your pals pleading with you not to go back to your ex, sometimes it just can't be helped.

Of course, celebs are no different, only they have a lot more people than just their friends judging them the moment they go crawling back. Still, it often works out to be the best decision ever (Hi Prince William and Kate Middleton) and other times it ends up with a big fat 'I told you so'.

Hit play on the video to see Megan McKenna, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and a bunch of other celebs who went back to their ex...

Some of the greatest couples of our time went through a pretty lengthy breakup before getting back together (Miam, we're talking about you). So sometimes in life, it really is worth swallowing your pride and sending that Whatsapp message.

Obviously, if everyone around you is bordering up the doors and windows at your house to stop you from getting to them then maybe alarms bells should be ringing, but otherwise, why not rekindle that romance? If Justin and Selena can do it then so can you.

Now why not check out a few more top 7 shockers...

 

