Celebrities

From Selena Gomez to Miley Cyrus: Celebrities Who Dated Their Best Friend's Ex

Apparently Hollywood has a pretty tiny dating pool...

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, November 24, 2017 - 16:33

Anyone who has pals knows that the first rule of friendship is that exes are an absolute no-go (not even in an 'if you were the last two on earth' situation), but we're talking about celebs here so obviously the same rules just don't apply.

Stars from Selena Gomez to Gigi Hadid to Demi Lovato didn't think twice about nabbing their best friend's former fling, and luckily they didn't seem to bat an eyelid!

Hit play on the video to see Miley Cyrus, Nina Dobrev and a bunch of other celebs who gladly gave away their sloppy seconds...

While you would probably never dream of going within 20 meters of your bestie's ex, these guys went there. In some cases, it's a damn good thing they did (we're talking marriage, babies and the whole shebang here).

Obviously, going straight in for the kill as soon as your bestie announces their breakup is NOT a good idea. But next time you get an inkling that your mates old flame could just be the one for you, who knows, maybe you should... nope still don't do it.

Now why not check out a bunch more top seven shockers...

 

 

 

More From Celebrities

From Selena Gomez to Miley Cyrus: Celebrities Who Dated Their Best Friend's Ex

Celebrity

The Most Expensive Celebrity Gifts EVER: Ranked

Celebrities

Celebrities Who Were Refused Entry | MTV Celeb

Celebrities Who Were Point Blank Refused Entry To Establishments

This Is How Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving 2017

Celebrity

11 Reality Stars Who've Had The Most Plastic Surgery Procedures: Ranked

Celebrities

Celebrities Who Were Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows | MTV Celeb

From Jack Maynard to Brandi Glanville: Celebs Who Were Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

From Charlotte Crosby and Vicky Pattison to Zoella: This Is How Old Celebs Were When They Made Their First Million

Celebrities

Taylor Swift To Selena Gomez: Celebrities Who Have Dated Their Best Friend's Ex Partner | MTV Celeb

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Chantelle Connelly

Chantelle Connelly's Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

Abbie Holborn Reveals She's Addicted To Plastic Surgery After Undergoing Eight Procedures

Scotty T Puts His Sizeable Bulge On Display In This NSFW Underwear Selfie

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Amazing Transformation

Marnie Simpson Is Raging After Being Denied Entry To A Restaurant For Wearing A Tracksuit

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

From Jack Maynard to Brandi Glanville: Celebs Who Were Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Celebrity

11 Reality Stars Who've Had The Most Plastic Surgery Procedures: Ranked

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards