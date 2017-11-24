From Selena Gomez to Miley Cyrus: Celebrities Who Dated Their Best Friend's Ex

Anyone who has pals knows that the first rule of friendship is that exes are an absolute no-go (not even in an 'if you were the last two on earth' situation), but we're talking about celebs here so obviously the same rules just don't apply.

Stars from Selena Gomez to Gigi Hadid to Demi Lovato didn't think twice about nabbing their best friend's former fling, and luckily they didn't seem to bat an eyelid!

Hit play on the video to see Miley Cyrus, Nina Dobrev and a bunch of other celebs who gladly gave away their sloppy seconds...

While you would probably never dream of going within 20 meters of your bestie's ex, these guys went there. In some cases, it's a damn good thing they did (we're talking marriage, babies and the whole shebang here).

Obviously, going straight in for the kill as soon as your bestie announces their breakup is NOT a good idea. But next time you get an inkling that your mates old flame could just be the one for you, who knows, maybe you should... nope still don't do it.

