Celebrities

From Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin To Drake And Rihanna: 11 Celeb Couples That Just Need To Cut The Shiz And Give It A Go

Because it's just silly at this point...

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, July 3, 2018 - 16:11

Celeb couples are basically an episode of Love Island; one minute they’re well loved up and the next their head’s been turned and it’s all over. It can be a lot. For us, obvs.

But even more confusing is when these couples don’t even give it a go in the first place. Or they do but then don’t want to ‘label’ what they are.

We get that being young is a time where your heads all over the shop, but for this bunch of young Hollywood pairs, they just need to cut the shiz and give it a go. If not for each other then do it for us...

BUT FIRST, CHECK OUT THE CELEBS WHO DARED TO DATE A CIVILIAN...

1. Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

In 2017, our time was spent grabbing hold of every Shawn and Hailey sighting. The were spotted kissing and cuddling all over the world, after the pair began flirting on Twitter and we were here for it. They were pictured leaving parties together and snogging at events but no official confirmation came.

In 2018, after gushing about how good mates they were on various red carpets, the pair made their debut at the 2018 Met Gala where they shared Instas of each other looking well loved-up. Fans rejoiced but soon after, Shawn, once again, insisted they were just good pals. COME ON SHAWN.

2. Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario

Happy birthday to one of the the most real, down to 🌎, stunning, intelligent, creative, loving, and most rare Pokémon ever created #alexdaddario

Since meeting on the set of Baywatch (great movie), this pair have been sharing their love for each other all over Insta in the form of gushing posts. Even after the actress insisted the pair were just mates, Zefron posted a happy birthday message saying: "Happy birthday to one of the most real, down to 🌎, stunning, intelligent, creative, loving, and most rare Pokémon ever created #alexdaddario". Yeah that’s how our guy mates speak about us, babes.

Apart from obsessively liking her posts, the pair have been spotted out and about together doing cute stuff like walking their dogs . We can’t. No seriously we can’t deal with you guys not giving it a go so hurry up already.

3. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

@backgriduk

We all remember the awkwardness that was the Bella, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez love triangle and tbh after that it looked like there was no hope for the model and rapper. But lo and behold, since he split from Sels, the pair have been spotted on a couple of dates looking all cosy again. Just hurry up and get in with it eh?

4. Drake and Rihanna

[Getty]

There’s never been a couple that has made us want to pull our hair out more than R-Ri and Drizzy. For years they have been on and off, saying they're friends, snogging on Award stages and leading Drake to have some major club beef with Rihanna’s ex Chris Brown. Until this pair give things a proper go, these rumours will plague us for the rest of time.

5. Kem Cetinay and Kendall Rae Knight

🌴AFTERSUN🌴 @kemcetinay @itv2 @loveisland

🌴AFTERSUN🌴 @kemcetinay @itv2 @loveisland

A post shared by Kendall Rae Knight (@kendallraeknight) on

After Kendall was booted off Love Island, she’s been snapped cosying up to last year’s winner Kem, following his split from Amber Davies. They’ve been posting Instagrams together and heading out on romantic London dates so the next step is to admit they’re dating so we can all move on with our lives. Don't be muggy, guys.

6. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday ✨ cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn - happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side x

Fans were beside themselves when Zigi called things off in March 2018 but a few months later the pair were spotted hanging out again in New York. Zayn then gave an interview saying he doesn’t want to ‘label’ things with the supermodel but tbh when you’ve already dated for two years, it’s time to sort your shiz out and DTR.

7. Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid

dibs?

dibs?

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

First she posted an Instagram in 2016 declared ‘dibs’ on Gigi and Bella Hadid’s little brother Anwar then she was spotted kissing him, following his split from Nicola Peltz, in 2018. Kendall has been notoriously private about her love life and is rumoured to be dating basketball player Ben Simmons but we doubt it’s the last we’ll hear of her and Anwar.

8. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Getty

Ah the classic cut the shiz couple: Sels and el Biebo. For actual years they have been breaking-up and making-up. It all began in 2010 when the 16-year old JB and an 18-year old Selena fell in love over some IHOP pancakes. But in 2012 the break-ups began.

The pair reunited and went their separate ways a number of times over the next few years leading up to 2016 when Justin quit Instagram after Selena shaded the treatment of his fans during his relationship with Sofia Richie. But in 2017 the pair were spotted taking bike rides and grabbing breakfast together, leading to her split with The Weeknd and the world wondering if they were getting going to finally make it work. Watch this space we guess.

And now, shield your eyes from the PDA that these celebs took way too far....

Latest News

Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Experience With Body Dysmorphia
ASOS Now Sell Clothing Designed Specifically For Wheelchair Users
Sexual Content In YA: Are We Missing A Golden Opportunity
Why People Are Calling This Shot Of Charlotte Crosby ‘Her Best Photo Ever’
Charlotte Crosby Licked Cheese From THIS Part Of An Old Man's Body And Fans Are Gagging
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Riverdale
Camila Mendes And Cole Sprouse Bonded Over Sweaty Armpits During Their Riverdale Audition
Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Troll Who Claimed Zayn Malik Relationship Is Fake
Claptone
Playlist | Claptone Picks His 'Fantast' Friends Faves
The Best High-Coverage Foundations For Flawless Skin
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
Fans thought Charlotte Crosby had a prengnacy test
Charlotte Crosby Causes Fans To Completely Freak Out Over THIS Picture
The Incredible Amount Of Money Kylie Jenner Spent On Stormi’s Shoe Collection
Years &amp; Years - If You&#039;re Over Me - Music Video
Years & Years Talk ‘If You’re Over Me’ Sexy Choreo & Cliffhangers In MTV Laid Bare
Charlotte Crosby Goes Pure Radge And Breaks A Table In England Match Mayhem
Chantelle Connelly partied at New York Pride On the XTube float.
Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York City Pride With A 12 Foot Penis Canon Of Dreams
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair
The Reason Caroline Flack And Andrew Brady Have Been Hit With Split Rumours
The Best Unisex Fragrances That Smell Great On Everyone
Ella Mai&#039;s &#039;Boo&#039;d Up&#039; (Remix) (Ft. Nicki Minaj &amp; Quavo)
Nicki Minaj And Quavo Remixed Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’ And No One Knows What To Think
How To Get Rid Of Keratosis Pilaris Aka Bumpy Chicken Skin

More From Celebrities

From Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin To Drake And Rihanna: 11 Celeb Couples That Just Need To Cut The Shiz And Give It A Go
From Camila Cabello To Ariana Grande: 11 Of The Most Epic Answers Celebs Have Given To Stupid Questions
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections
From Chrissy Teigen To Kim Kardashian: 7 Celebrities Who Became Political Activists
From Scott Disick And Sofia Richie To Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: 8 Reality Star Relationships That Looked Like They Would Never Work But Did
From Caitlyn Jenner To Megan McKenna: 9 Celebs Who Have Quit Reality Shows For The Most Shocking Reasons
From Kim Kardashian To Lauren Conrad: 9 Of The Rudest Things Interviewers Have Ever Said To Celebs
From Millie Bobby Brown To Taylor Swift: 9 Of The Most Shocking Reasons Celebs Have Quit Social Media
9 Celebrities Living Their Best Lives At New York’s 2018 Pride Parade
The Definitive Timeline Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship
From Kylie Jenner To Beyoncé: 8 Celebs Who Forgave Their Other Halves After A Cheating Scandal
From Kendall Jenner To Demi Lovato: 9 Celebs Who Have Dated Their Famous Mates' Siblings

Trending Articles

Fans thought Charlotte Crosby had a prengnacy test
Charlotte Crosby Causes Fans To Completely Freak Out Over THIS Picture
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair
The Most Awkward Thing Happened On Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Date
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Samira and Eyal from Love Island
Love Island's Eyal Booker Explains Why Samira Is The Biggest SNAKE In The Villa
Why People Are Calling This Shot Of Charlotte Crosby ‘Her Best Photo Ever’
Love Island: Josh Denzel's EOTB Ex Kayleigh Morris Throws Her Support Behind Georgia Steel In The Best Way
Do These Matching Instagram Posts Prove That Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Are Back On?
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Troll Who Claimed Zayn Malik Relationship Is Fake
Emily Blunt in Sicario
So THIS Is Why Emily Blunt Is NOT In The Sicario Sequel
The Best High-Coverage Foundations For Flawless Skin