From Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin To Drake And Rihanna: 11 Celeb Couples That Just Need To Cut The Shiz And Give It A Go

Celeb couples are basically an episode of Love Island; one minute they’re well loved up and the next their head’s been turned and it’s all over. It can be a lot. For us, obvs.

But even more confusing is when these couples don’t even give it a go in the first place. Or they do but then don’t want to ‘label’ what they are.

We get that being young is a time where your heads all over the shop, but for this bunch of young Hollywood pairs, they just need to cut the shiz and give it a go. If not for each other then do it for us...

1. Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin

In 2017, our time was spent grabbing hold of every Shawn and Hailey sighting. The were spotted kissing and cuddling all over the world, after the pair began flirting on Twitter and we were here for it. They were pictured leaving parties together and snogging at events but no official confirmation came.

In 2018, after gushing about how good mates they were on various red carpets, the pair made their debut at the 2018 Met Gala where they shared Instas of each other looking well loved-up. Fans rejoiced but soon after, Shawn, once again, insisted they were just good pals. COME ON SHAWN.

2. Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario

Since meeting on the set of Baywatch (great movie), this pair have been sharing their love for each other all over Insta in the form of gushing posts. Even after the actress insisted the pair were just mates, Zefron posted a happy birthday message saying: "Happy birthday to one of the most real, down to 🌎, stunning, intelligent, creative, loving, and most rare Pokémon ever created #alexdaddario". Yeah that’s how our guy mates speak about us, babes.

Apart from obsessively liking her posts, the pair have been spotted out and about together doing cute stuff like walking their dogs . We can’t. No seriously we can’t deal with you guys not giving it a go so hurry up already.

3. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

We all remember the awkwardness that was the Bella, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez love triangle and tbh after that it looked like there was no hope for the model and rapper. But lo and behold, since he split from Sels, the pair have been spotted on a couple of dates looking all cosy again. Just hurry up and get in with it eh?

4. Drake and Rihanna

There’s never been a couple that has made us want to pull our hair out more than R-Ri and Drizzy. For years they have been on and off, saying they're friends, snogging on Award stages and leading Drake to have some major club beef with Rihanna’s ex Chris Brown. Until this pair give things a proper go, these rumours will plague us for the rest of time.

5. Kem Cetinay and Kendall Rae Knight

After Kendall was booted off Love Island, she’s been snapped cosying up to last year’s winner Kem, following his split from Amber Davies. They’ve been posting Instagrams together and heading out on romantic London dates so the next step is to admit they’re dating so we can all move on with our lives. Don't be muggy, guys.

6. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Fans were beside themselves when Zigi called things off in March 2018 but a few months later the pair were spotted hanging out again in New York. Zayn then gave an interview saying he doesn’t want to ‘label’ things with the supermodel but tbh when you’ve already dated for two years, it’s time to sort your shiz out and DTR.

7. Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid

First she posted an Instagram in 2016 declared ‘dibs’ on Gigi and Bella Hadid’s little brother Anwar then she was spotted kissing him, following his split from Nicola Peltz, in 2018. Kendall has been notoriously private about her love life and is rumoured to be dating basketball player Ben Simmons but we doubt it’s the last we’ll hear of her and Anwar.

8. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Ah the classic cut the shiz couple: Sels and el Biebo. For actual years they have been breaking-up and making-up. It all began in 2010 when the 16-year old JB and an 18-year old Selena fell in love over some IHOP pancakes. But in 2012 the break-ups began.

The pair reunited and went their separate ways a number of times over the next few years leading up to 2016 when Justin quit Instagram after Selena shaded the treatment of his fans during his relationship with Sofia Richie. But in 2017 the pair were spotted taking bike rides and grabbing breakfast together, leading to her split with The Weeknd and the world wondering if they were getting going to finally make it work. Watch this space we guess.

