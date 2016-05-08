Celebrities

From The OC To Pretty Little Liars: What The Stars Of Your Fave Throwback Shows Are Doing Now

No man will ever match up to Ryan Attwood tbh...

Caroline Fergusson
Monday, September 24, 2018 - 14:50

When, after years of devotion, our favourite teen shows end, we are left completely bereft of how to fill our time. What are we meant to do? See people? Learn a new skill? Go to work? Ew.

But the hardest thing is feeling like we’ve lost a group of friends that we had a weekly date with. So to fill your hearts a teeny tiny bit, here is what your fave stars from The OC to Pretty Little Liars are up to now...

BUT FIRST, THESE ARE THE MOST RUTHLESS REALITY SHOW VILLIANS OF ALL TIME...

Lucy Hale aka Aria Montgomery

The face of someone who is THRILLED (tbh I really am)

Lucy didn’t waste anytime after Pretty Little Liars ended and jumped straight into filming a CW show Life Sentence playing Stella who is cured of terminal cancer and has to re-adjust to, well, life. But she didn’t want her terrified acting side to get weak so she starred alongside Tyler Posey in horror movie Truth Or Dare where someone picks off people who refuse to play the game. Brb, off to watch.

Benjamin McKenzie aka Ryan Attwood

Getty Images

After being everyone’s crush circa 2004, Ben hung up his OC leather jacket and headed over to Southland to play Officer Ben Sherman. After four years, he kept his badge and moved to Gotham to play Jim Gordon where he met his now-wife actress Morena Baccarin.

Lauren Conrad

Looking for a good way to show your Mama some love this Mother’s day? I created this “got it from my Mama” shirt for St. Jude after my recent trip to visit their research hospital and see the amazing work they are doing. Each tee benefits the groundbreaking research of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and their cutting-edge work combating pediatric cancer, all while making sure families don’t pay a dime for anything. Link in Bio 💛

When Lauren left The Hills, and our lives, we thought we’d never be the same. And we were right. Apart from The Hills: That Was Then This Is Now, LC has mostly stayed off our screens to raise her family and focus on her businesses including two clothing lines and The Little Market which gives women in third world countries the ability to sell their goods around the globe.

Jared Padalecki Aka Dean Forester

Alright @danneelackles512 I accept!!! As you know by now, I always feel AWESOME in an awesome beanie and a cozy hoodie (even during the summer!! What’s wrong with me?!?!). And, yes, I did “borrow” this hoodie from @jensenackles and, no, I won’t give it back 😜. Time for @stephenamell @realadamrose and @robenedict to join #theawesomechallenge and help @rocketsofawesome with their support of @baby2baby

Whether you were Team Logan, Team Dean or Team Jesse, you can’t help but have loved Jared. Just look at his face. After Gilmore Girls he immediately started filming Supernatural as one of the Winchester brothers. Since that’s still on the go after 13 years, he been quite the busy bee to squeeze in a couple of horror movies like House of Wax and Friday The 13th.

Chad Michael Murray aka Lucas Scott

Boom! Made it through Monday. Wearing my Sweats, in bed, & cuddlin with the fam! Rest easy y’all 🙃

Since driving off into the sunset with Peyton in One Tree Hill, Chad has hopped from show to show including Agent Carter and Scream Queens but his bread and butter has been a bunch of America TV movies. Classic.

Shay Mitchell aka Emily Fields

Last nights outfit made possible by double sided tape

Apart from working on her YouTube channel, collabing with the greats such as Patrick Star and Ian Harding, Shay has been flying all over the world with Kardashian hairstylist Jen Atkin. But it’s not all been fun and games, and she’s also managed to film two TV shows – You alongside Penn Badgely and The Heiresses, a new show by PLL creator I. Marlene King which is described as: “The Saybrooks, a family who are a household name in the diamond industry, struggle to overcome a series of tragedies."

Penn Badgley Aka Dan Humphrey

You know what, on tour, we see gender inclusive restrooms EVERYWHERE we go, and signs openly welcoming all kinds, most of all in North Carolina--where it's supposed to be the opposite, according to the declarations of politicians and "the law". It occurs to me now that despite the fear mongering and anti- laws being passed, the inevitable recognition of injustices & inequalities is bringing about a deeper, subtler, more REAL reality unfurling around us. It might be wearing an ugly mask for the time being, but our reality is progress no matter what our demagogues proclaim. It's developing, here & now, and it's actually inclusive & tolerant, regardless of the "law". It flies in the face of the law, straight up. It abides by a truer law of the spirit, this reality, more every day. At the moment, striving to see what's good in the world, I view this as genuinely better than the mere absence of prejudiced laws, because that absence still allowed prejudice to flourish comfortably. Now, in the face of hate that has always existed, people are choosing to declare their tolerance and acceptance rather than being silently complicit in an intolerant world.
View this post on Instagram

You know what, on tour, we see gender inclusive restrooms EVERYWHERE we go, and signs openly welcoming all kinds, most of all in North Carolina--where it's supposed to be the opposite, according to the declarations of politicians and "the law". It occurs to me now that despite the fear mongering and anti- laws being passed, the inevitable recognition of injustices & inequalities is bringing about a deeper, subtler, more REAL reality unfurling around us. It might be wearing an ugly mask for the time being, but our reality is progress no matter what our demagogues proclaim. It's developing, here & now, and it's actually inclusive & tolerant, regardless of the "law". It flies in the face of the law, straight up. It abides by a truer law of the spirit, this reality, more every day. At the moment, striving to see what's good in the world, I view this as genuinely better than the mere absence of prejudiced laws, because that absence still allowed prejudice to flourish comfortably. Now, in the face of hate that has always existed, people are choosing to declare their tolerance and acceptance rather than being silently complicit in an intolerant world.

A post shared by Penn Badgley (@pennbadgley) on

After it was revealed that Dan was Gossip Girl we assumed he would go into hiding, wait sorry, we find it hard to separate real-life and TV sometimes. Penn took a break for a few years, and then starred in his own show You alongside Shay Mitchell, an adaptation of the incredible book by Caroline Kepnes.

Tom Welling aka Clark Kent

Birthday haircut hanging out with the boys at barber Bros

If you weren’t in love with Tom Welling circa 2005 then we’re not sure we can be friends tbh. The Smallville star went relatively underground after the show ended in 2011 but then popped backup in 2018’s season of Lucifer with Miranda’s Tom Ellis.

Adam Brody Aka Seth Cohen

Getty Images

We miss Seth Cohen every day so we grabbed every little snippet of Adam that we could which including his parts in movies like Jennifer’s Body and Scream 4. He also snagged roles in shows like Good Vibes, House of Lies, The League and more recently StartUp on Netflix. He’s currently filming a show called Curfew alongside Sean Bean and Billy Zane.

Mila Ventimiglia aka Jesse Mariano

Always wanted to go to space. Halfway there. MV
View this post on Instagram

Always wanted to go to space. Halfway there. MV

A post shared by Milo Anthony Ventimiglia (@miloanthonyventimiglia) on

After he left Gilmore Girls, Mila went onto smash it in Heroes before doing a few pilot seasons for shows called Chosen and Mob City. In 2016 he headed back to Stars Hollow for Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life before making the whole world for in love with him as Jack Pearson in This Is Us. We can’t not cry even thinking about that show.  

And now, treat yourself to the most dramatic celeb makeovers ever...

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Trust Issues With Boyfriend Charlie After He Kissed Another Girl During Her Pregnancy
Geordie Shore’s Scotty T Reveals What It’s Really Like To Look After The Radgies As He Talks Being The New House Boss – EXCLUSIVE
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her Savage First Impression Of Cole Sprouse
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
It Looks Like Ariana Grande May Have Taken In Mac Miller’s Dog Following His Death
Selena Gomez at Billboard Women in Music 2017.
Selena Gomez Announces She’s Taking A Step Back From Social Media Again
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Jade Thirlwall attending London Fashion Week.
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Powerful Message About Body Positivity
Ireland Baldwin Comments On Reports That Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon
Liam Payne from One Direction.
Liam Payne ‘In Talks’ Over Role In Steven Spielberg's West Side Story
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Pete Davidson Reveals He Received Death Threats For Dating Ariana Grande
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Everything You Need To Know About Hailey Baldwin
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
What your fave teen stars are doing now
From The OC To Pretty Little Liars: What The Stars Of Your Fave Throwback Shows Are Doing Now
Glastonbury Festival 2015 Pyramid Stage
The Ultimate Guide to Glastonbury Festival 2019
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Christmas beauty advent calendars
Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2018

More From Celebrities

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her Savage First Impression Of Cole Sprouse
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
What your fave teen stars are doing now
From The OC To Pretty Little Liars: What The Stars Of Your Fave Throwback Shows Are Doing Now
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Beauty
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Do The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge | MTV Style
Aaron Chalmers dancing
Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland's Wild Night | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
From Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal To Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas: 7 Doomed Celebrity Relationships That You’ve Probably Forgotten About
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt