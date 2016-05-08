From The OC To Pretty Little Liars: What The Stars Of Your Fave Throwback Shows Are Doing Now

When, after years of devotion, our favourite teen shows end, we are left completely bereft of how to fill our time. What are we meant to do? See people? Learn a new skill? Go to work? Ew.

But the hardest thing is feeling like we’ve lost a group of friends that we had a weekly date with. So to fill your hearts a teeny tiny bit, here is what your fave stars from The OC to Pretty Little Liars are up to now...

Lucy Hale aka Aria Montgomery

Lucy didn’t waste anytime after Pretty Little Liars ended and jumped straight into filming a CW show Life Sentence playing Stella who is cured of terminal cancer and has to re-adjust to, well, life. But she didn’t want her terrified acting side to get weak so she starred alongside Tyler Posey in horror movie Truth Or Dare where someone picks off people who refuse to play the game. Brb, off to watch.

Benjamin McKenzie aka Ryan Attwood

After being everyone’s crush circa 2004, Ben hung up his OC leather jacket and headed over to Southland to play Officer Ben Sherman. After four years, he kept his badge and moved to Gotham to play Jim Gordon where he met his now-wife actress Morena Baccarin.

Lauren Conrad

When Lauren left The Hills, and our lives, we thought we’d never be the same. And we were right. Apart from The Hills: That Was Then This Is Now, LC has mostly stayed off our screens to raise her family and focus on her businesses including two clothing lines and The Little Market which gives women in third world countries the ability to sell their goods around the globe.

Jared Padalecki Aka Dean Forester

Whether you were Team Logan, Team Dean or Team Jesse, you can’t help but have loved Jared. Just look at his face. After Gilmore Girls he immediately started filming Supernatural as one of the Winchester brothers. Since that’s still on the go after 13 years, he been quite the busy bee to squeeze in a couple of horror movies like House of Wax and Friday The 13th.

Chad Michael Murray aka Lucas Scott

Since driving off into the sunset with Peyton in One Tree Hill, Chad has hopped from show to show including Agent Carter and Scream Queens but his bread and butter has been a bunch of America TV movies. Classic.

Shay Mitchell aka Emily Fields

Apart from working on her YouTube channel, collabing with the greats such as Patrick Star and Ian Harding, Shay has been flying all over the world with Kardashian hairstylist Jen Atkin. But it’s not all been fun and games, and she’s also managed to film two TV shows – You alongside Penn Badgely and The Heiresses, a new show by PLL creator I. Marlene King which is described as: “The Saybrooks, a family who are a household name in the diamond industry, struggle to overcome a series of tragedies."

Penn Badgley Aka Dan Humphrey

After it was revealed that Dan was Gossip Girl we assumed he would go into hiding, wait sorry, we find it hard to separate real-life and TV sometimes. Penn took a break for a few years, and then starred in his own show You alongside Shay Mitchell, an adaptation of the incredible book by Caroline Kepnes.

Tom Welling aka Clark Kent

If you weren’t in love with Tom Welling circa 2005 then we’re not sure we can be friends tbh. The Smallville star went relatively underground after the show ended in 2011 but then popped backup in 2018’s season of Lucifer with Miranda’s Tom Ellis.

Adam Brody Aka Seth Cohen

We miss Seth Cohen every day so we grabbed every little snippet of Adam that we could which including his parts in movies like Jennifer’s Body and Scream 4. He also snagged roles in shows like Good Vibes, House of Lies, The League and more recently StartUp on Netflix. He’s currently filming a show called Curfew alongside Sean Bean and Billy Zane.

Mila Ventimiglia aka Jesse Mariano

After he left Gilmore Girls, Mila went onto smash it in Heroes before doing a few pilot seasons for shows called Chosen and Mob City. In 2016 he headed back to Stars Hollow for Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life before making the whole world for in love with him as Jack Pearson in This Is Us. We can’t not cry even thinking about that show.

