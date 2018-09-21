Celebrities

Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22

The Aussie Geordie Shore star is SLAYING pregnancy fashion as she prepares to welcome her little radgie in 12 weeks.

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 15:42

Ex On The Beach and Geordie Shore star Chrysten Zenoni is getting ready to welcome a baby boy in the next 12 weeks, and she is killing the game when it comes to her garms.

The babe revealed her pregnancy over the summer, admitting that the baby's dad isn't in her life and she'll be taking on the role of single mum.

Hit play on the video to see Chloe Ferry GO IN on a fan who slated her for not having a flat stomach in her kettle reflection... 

Taking to Instagram to share yet another fire pregnancy snap, Chrysten got real about her current sitch.

"Can I just say I definitely was not prepared to be a mother or even a single mother at the age of 22," she began.

"But I’m a huge believer that everything happens for a reason and this little boy was a blessing 🖤 #12weeks4daysleft," she added.

This comes after she left a little disclaimer that her drink is a mocktail, 'cause you know, the trolls are real.

Chrysten's baba is due in December: "I can finally share with you all that I’m expecting! The little one is due December 18th and I couldn’t be happier," she wrote on Instagram in July.

How can someone looks so damn glam while carrying a little human?

The Aussie has credited both her pregnancy and the fact that she's been on an alcohol detox (obvs) for how unreal she's looking atm.

Good luck with the incoming radgie, Chrysten! You're gonna do amazing, sweetie.

 

 

