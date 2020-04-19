Halle Bailey Credits Sister Chloe With Giving Her The Confidence To Film The Little Mermaid



Halle Bailey has opened up about how her relationship with sister Chloe has helped them both gain confidence.

In their cover interview with Cosmopolitan, the girls discussed taking on solo projects. For instance, Halle recently landed the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, with filming set to take place in the UK before the spread of COVID-19 halted production.

In preparation for the movie, Chloe went to stay with Halle in London to “help ease her younger sister into being away” from home.

“Whenever we’re apart, I feel like my right arm is missing. I say this all the time: I’m not sure what I would do if I was by myself going through this whole thing,” Halle said, as Chloe replied: “You are so nice!”

Halle continued: “But it’s true. Whenever individual opportunities come, it’s exciting because when one of us wins, the other one does too.”

Chloe added: “We're not trying to force anything or purposely construct two different narratives or suffocate the other into one type of way.”

In the same interview, Halle opened up about how she deals with fame: “I’ve realized the things that matter to me are my happiness, my family, being around the people I love and keeping my spirit clean with their positive energy."

She added: “As long as I have that, no matter what happens, I am gucci, I am good.”

