Celebrities

Celebs You Never Knew Started Out On Reality TV

Even Beyoncé started off on a singing competition. WHAT.

Jordan Platt
Friday, January 11, 2019 - 12:17

If you told us that Beyoncé started off her career in reality TV, we’d have laughed right in your face. Okay well maybe not right in your face, because that’s straight up rude, but we’d of been shocked. Like, really shocked.

It turns out that you would have been completely right though as the ‘Love On Top’ hit maker began her shoot to global domination during a stint with Destiny’s Child, then dubbed Girl’s Tyme, on a reality TV singing competition. 

And if you’re a bit taken aback by how the world’s no.1 queen got her start, you’ll be even more shooketh by the rest of the celebs in this list. Is ‘shooketh’ a word? We’re going with it.  

Emma Stone

Instagram

The Emma Stone brand didn’t hit the metaphorical big time overnight, as the now award-winning actor got her start on the reality TV competition ‘In Search of the Partridge Family’.

The show never ended up airing, but 16-year-old Emma won the singing competition and landed the role of Laurie Partridge.

Emma Stone singing Bitch

Lucy Hale

Instagram

Shooting to fame in ‘Pretty Little Liars,' Lucy Hale got her start on American Juniors. The show was a short-lived spin-off version of ‘American Idol’ for kids. We all know the gal can sing.

American Juniors - Lucy Hale - Call Me

Kesha

Instagram

‘The Simple Life’ is, and forever will be, iconic. Kesha got her start in the industry appearing on the Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie-starring reality TV show.

After Paris and Nicole took the show on the road, quite literally, they landed in the Kesha's front room and were tasked with finding Pebe, Kesha's mother, a gentleman suitor.

Ke$ha on 'The Simple Life'.

Nicole Scherzinger

Instagram

We’re putting this out there for the world to know – Nicole Scherzinger is one of the greatest vocalists on the planet. Period.

She got her start singing Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ on the competition show ‘Popstars’.

Nicole Scherzinger - I Will Always Love You (Popstars Audition)

Taryn Manning

Instagram

Manning competed on the exact same show as Scherzinger, and went on to star in Netflix’s ‘Orange Is The New Black.' Oh and let’s not forget her iconic role in ‘Crossroads. Such a good film.

Jennifer Hudson

Instagram

Before Jennifer Hudson went on to star in ‘Dreamgirls’ as Effie White and land herself an Oscar, she appeared on ‘American Idol’.

Although she may not have won, her career speaks for itself. Amirite?!

Jennifer Hudson audition

Britney Spears

Instagram

Britney started to become the star that she is today after her appearance as a child on the competition show ‘Star Search’.

She didn’t win but she went on to join the cast of ‘The Mickey Mouse Club,’ and the rest is history.

[FULL] Little Britney Spears at Star Search - Love Can Build a Bridge

Justin Timberlake

Instagram

Justin also competed on the show ‘Star Search’ and then went on to join ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ as well.

Justin Timberlake full STAR SEARCH performance

Laverne Cox

Instagram

We love Laverne Cox, but before making history on ‘Orange Is The New Black’ and becoming the first openly transgender woman to be nominated for an Emmy in the acting category, she was trying to impress Diddy.

‘I Want To Work for Diddy’ was a competition show that ran for two seasons, with contestants trying to land a job working for Sean Combs. What a moment in pop culture history.

Beyoncé

Instagram

And the one we’re all here for. Beyoncé got her big break while competing in ‘Star Search’ with Destiny’s Child.

This show seems to have launched the careers of a lot of todays musical icons. Now that’s a TV show we can get down with.

Star Search Girls Tyme with Beyonce

