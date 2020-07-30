Joey King And Taylor Zakhar Perez Spark Dating Rumours After Holidaying Together

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez are currently roadtripping together amid rumours they might be dating.

The Kissing Booth 2 stars have both shared images from their mini-break on social media. The duo were joined by Taylor‘s sister Maria and several mutual friends for the duration of their trip.

Instagram/TaylorZakharPerez

On Instagram, Taylor published a series of photos by a waterfall and shared a snap of himself and Joey goofing around on camera. In the caption to his post, Taylor assured fans that he and the rest of the group had all tested negative for coronavirus before travelling.

Instagram/TaylorZakharPerez

Some fans have been jumping to conclusions about Taylor and Joey’s connection ever since he posted a tribute for her 21st birthday. In a snap of them at the beach, Taylor described all the ways Joey has supported him.

“She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear)... grateful for you forever.”

Joey replied: "Can’t imagine my life without you. I heart you T."

The dating rumours kicked up another notch when Taylor replied “HOLY $h!t” to a recent snap of Joey in a bikini.

Both actors are rumoured to be single after Joey reportedly split from The Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Elordi in late 2018.

Are you shipping Joey with Taylor?