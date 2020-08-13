Joey King Deleted A Tweet About Jacob Elordi After Being Accused Of Appropriating Slang

Joey King has opened up about why she deleted a tweet claiming Jacob Elordi had been lying about not watching The Kissing Booth 2.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, she denied rumours Jacob had been offended by the remark and said she erased the message after being accused of appropriating the slang term “capping” within her tweet.

Getty

“I said, "Jacob watched it. He's capping." Which, "capping" means lying. I heard the term "capping" on like TikTok and Twitter and Instagram, through friends, and I was like "I guess this is the new thing."

“Apparently it’s not. It's something I should not have used as a white person. I took it down… two accounts on Twitter called me out for it, that's why I deleted it,” she confirmed.

Getty

“People thought it was because I was like "oh no I shouldn't have said that about him" so I deleted it because of that. The tweet was a jovial thing. It wasn't to be mean — it really wasn’t.”

Joey had actually cleared the tweet with Jacob before sending it, saying: “I know The Kissing Booth fans are always so curious about that tension of sorts and so I was like... I know they will appreciate it and that’s who it was for.

“I did get his permission to tweet it so that was fine. He had a good sense of humour about that tweet, for sure.”

Getty

This comes after Joey denied being involved in Netflix’s live action Avatar: The Last Airbender series amid rumours she’d auditioned for the role of Katara.

On August 12th, she tweeted: “I do not believe a white woman should play a character of color. Not me or any white woman for that matter.”