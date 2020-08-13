Celebrities

Joey King Deleted A Tweet About Jacob Elordi After Being Accused Of Appropriating Slang

"It's something I should not have used as a white person."

Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 09:24

Joey King has opened up about why she deleted a tweet claiming Jacob Elordi had been lying about not watching The Kissing Booth 2.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, she denied rumours Jacob had been offended by the remark and said she erased the message after being accused of appropriating the slang term “capping” within her tweet.

Getty

“I said, "Jacob watched it. He's capping." Which, "capping" means lying. I heard the term "capping" on like TikTok and Twitter and Instagram, through friends, and I was like "I guess this is the new thing."

“Apparently it’s not. It's something I should not have used as a white person. I took it down… two accounts on Twitter called me out for it, that's why I deleted it,” she confirmed.

Getty

“People thought it was because I was like "oh no I shouldn't have said that about him" so I deleted it because of that. The tweet was a jovial thing. It wasn't to be mean — it really wasn’t.”

Joey had actually cleared the tweet with Jacob before sending it, saying: “I know The Kissing Booth fans are always so curious about that tension of sorts and so I was like... I know they will appreciate it and that’s who it was for.

“I did get his permission to tweet it so that was fine. He had a good sense of humour about that tweet, for sure.”

Getty

This comes after Joey denied being involved in Netflix’s live action Avatar: The Last Airbender series amid rumours she’d auditioned for the role of Katara.

On August 12th, she tweeted: “I do not believe a white woman should play a character of color. Not me or any white woman for that matter.” 

 

Latest News

22 Ways To Look Busy At Work While Doing Absolutely Nothing
Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way
Joey King Deleted A Tweet About Jacob Elordi After Being Accused Of Appropriating Slang
Get To Know Alaina Castillo
Get To Know: Alaina Castillo
Griffin Johnson Speaks Up On Potentially Getting Back Together With Dixie D’Amelio
Joey King Opens Up About Having To Kiss Ex Jacob Elordi During The Kissing Booth 2
TikTok’s Addison Rae Has Some Great Advice For Fans Who Want To Meet Her
Lili Reinhart Advocates Better LGBTQ+ Representation In TV After Coming Out As Bisexual
Are Selena Gomez And David Henrie Teasing A Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion?
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have ‘No Bad Blood’ With Their Exes As They Open Up About TIkTok Cheating Drama
Lady Gaga Scratched Ariana Grande’s Eye In Behind-The-Scenes Clip For ‘Rain On Me’
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Her Income Amid Claims Addison Rae Is TikTok’s Highest Earner
Lili Reinhart Reveals She Was Worried About Being ‘Vilified’ For Coming Out As Bisexual
Taylor Zakhar Perez Breaks His Silence On Rumours He's Dating Co-Star Joey King
Get To Know Freddie Long
Get To Know: Freddie Long
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Make Comparisons With Kendall And Kylie Jenner
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Recalls Her First Experience Of Racism Aged 9
Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban ‘Robbed At Gunpoint’ For $250k Watch
Addison Rae Opens Up About Her Cosmetics Line And Talks Kourtney Kardashian Friendship
Dixie D’Amelio Confirms Split From Boyfriend Griffin Johnson In New YouTube Video

More From Celebrities

Joey King Deleted A Tweet About Jacob Elordi After Being Accused Of Appropriating Slang
Joey King Opens Up About Having To Kiss Ex Jacob Elordi During The Kissing Booth 2
Taylor Zakhar Perez Breaks His Silence On Rumours He's Dating Co-Star Joey King
Joey King And Taylor Zakhar Perez Spark Dating Rumours After Holidaying Together
Celebs Rally Behind British Vogue Editor Who Was ‘Racially Profiled’ At Work
Chloe Sims Shows Results Of Amazing New Hair Treatment
Does TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Charge $40,000 For A Sponsored Post?
Charli D’Amelio And Chase Hudson Have Reunited In New TikTok Videos
Aaron Chalmerd a
Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway Celebrate Baby News In Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot
Miley Cyrus twerking
Twerking Miley Cyrus Is Officially Back And We Can Never Unsee These Videos
Gossip girl reboot
A Gossip Girl Reboot Is Happening And Here's Everything You NTK
Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed

Trending Articles

Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way
Joey King Deleted A Tweet About Jacob Elordi After Being Accused Of Appropriating Slang
Get To Know Alaina Castillo
Get To Know: Alaina Castillo
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Griffin Johnson Speaks Up On Potentially Getting Back Together With Dixie D’Amelio
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Joey King Opens Up About Having To Kiss Ex Jacob Elordi During The Kissing Booth 2