Celebrities

Joey King Is Teaming Up With Netflix For An Adaption Of Dystopian Novel Uglies

The YA series is finally getting the movie treatment

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 10:11

Joey King is teaming up with Netflix to create a movie adaption of the iconic YA novel Uglies.

Deadline reports she’ll serve as an actor and executive producer on the movie, which is set in a world where a compulsory operation at the age of sixteen erases physical differences and makes everyone attractive by an ideal standard of beauty.

Twitter

According to the site, Joey has been a longtime fan of Scott Westerfeld’s book series and actually called up Netflix to get the ball rolling on a potential movie adaption. 

Just last year, Joey opened up to As If magazine about “blossoming” in confidence in terms of her career and personal life. She also discussed the “responsibility” of being a role model to young fans who’ve enjoyed her work in The Kissing Booth series. 

Getty

“I just think I have a responsibility to myself and to the people that look up to me and follow me (on social media), to be myself. The one message I hope I can share with others is to be true to themselves,” she said.

In the same interview, she opened up about her favourite projects: “My heart lies with drama. I love all genres, like comedy, but my heart lies in drama and when working in drama I feel most productive.”

Getty

The Uglies movie is set to be directed by McG, whose latest project, The Babysitter Killer Queen, has recently been added to Netflix.

Will you be watching?

