Joey King Opens Up About Having To Kiss Ex Jacob Elordi During The Kissing Booth 2

Joey King has revealed what it was really like working with ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi on The Kissing Booth 2.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan US, Joey admitted it was challenging putting her personal life aside for the sake of the movie: “No one's thinking to themselves 'That was easy' because it wasn't," she told the magazine.

Joey continued: “I'm sure people will analyse every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again."

She added: “What's the most, um, correct way to go about this? Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I'll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete."

In the same interview, Joey opened up about “picking herself back up” whenever she experiences a disappointment, adding: “I won't cry for too long."

In a recent interview with ET Online, she discussed living in the public eye: “For me, I've publicly gone through some things, privately gone through some things, it's all about finding your balance, finding what makes you comfortable.

“And it can be brutal, but you know happy endings do come to those who are patient."

Taylor Zakhar Perez, who starred as Marco in The Kissing Booth 2 recently shut down rumours he and Joey are dating. As for Jacob, he's currently rumoured to be dating Euphoria co-star Zendaya, although neither have confirmed their relationship.