Another Made In Chelsea Star Has Announced She's Pregnant

There’s something in the water (or in the expensive champagne) over in SW3, as another member of the Made In Chelsea cast has announced that she’s pregnant alongside Binky Felstead.

Last night’s season finale saw a surprise cameo from MIC veteran Cheska Hull, who revealed that she’s also expecting a baby just like best pal Binks. If that isn’t friendship goals then we don’t know what is.

Cheska, who left the show back in 2014 after such classic moments as the ‘f**king fat turkey’ escapade, was reunited with best friends Ollie Locke and Binky at the baby shower of all baby showers.

After slyly ditching her champers for orange juice, Cheska admitted to her friends that she and boyfriend Tom Huggett are also expecting their first child just like Binky and boyfriend JP Paterson.

Following the lovely announcement, Cheska dropped her first baby scan on Instagram along with the caption: “Super happy and excited…”

Meanwhile, BFF Ollie Locke could barely contain himself over on Twitter, writing: "Couldn't be happier this didn't get leaked both my girls are pregnant and I couldn't be happier.. 6 years ago who would have thought! X."

Cheska also popped up on Binky’s Instagram for the first time in ages last night, when the mum-to-be shared a seriously cute collage of friendship pics and reminisced about her first ever scenes to mark her departure from the show.

Binks wrote: “Looking back to the shows very first episode & my very first scene I filmed with Ollie & Cheska it's amazing & seems fitting I could end my time on the show with them as you will see tonight.”

Bring on Made In Chelsea Season 2385851 in the year 2037 featuring the second generation with Baby Binky and Baby Cheska. Probably still starring Jamie Laing.

Words by Lucy Wood

HOORAY. Speaking of reality stars, it's the perfect time for a catch up with Alex Bown and Olivia Buckland to chat all things Love Island.