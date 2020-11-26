Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Spark Dating Rumours With Thanksgiving Trip

Some fans think Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey might be dating after they were spotted arriving in Atlanta together a day before Thanksgiving.

In photos published on TMZ, the Black Panther actor and the model were seen exiting a plane together in Lori's hometown, sparking rumours about their relationship status.

Getty

Michael is known for keeping his relationships out of the press, while Lori has previously been linked with Diddy and Future.

This comes a week after Michael was crowned People‘s Sexiest Man Alive. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! he opened up about his plans to start an OnlyFans account for charity.

Getty

“I’m actually going to start one,” he says, “but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down.”

In 2018, Michael opened up to GQ about not being “advanced” when it comes to dating: "I'm very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of 'em. My personal life is not. I don't really know what dating is."

Getty

He recently told People that he’s looking for someone with "a sense of humour [and] true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship,” joking: "I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my a** is still single, but yeah, it’s a list."

Do you think Michael and Lori are an item?