Skai Jackson Dedicates Her Dancing With The Stars Performance To Cameron Boyce

Skai Jackson has dedicated her emotional Dancing With The Stars performance to late friend and co-star Cameron Boyce.

She and dance partner Alan Bersten earned the first 10 of the season with their routine, set to John Legend’s ‘Ordinary People.’ Prior to the dance, Skai revealed on camera that Cameron was “in my life for half of my life, which is crazy.”

Getty

The pair had become close friends while starring on Disney series Jessie between 2011 and 2015.

“We just really built this bond for years and years and years and he was kind of like a big brother figure to me, you know, and always looked out for me through everything. He really moulded me into the person I am now.”

Getty

She added: “Of course, I miss him every day... It just makes me a little bit sad, of course. He’s not here, but I know that he would be really proud of me. I’m just really glad that he’s here to watch over us.”

Cameron died at the age of 20 in July 2019 due to epilepsy. Weeks after his death, Skai told Us Weekly she was “coping” and doing her best to navigate grief from day to day: “I’m just doing everything that he wanted to do and [trying to] make sure that his legacy always lives on forever.”

Instagram/SkaiJackson

Skai has publicly supported the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which was set up by Cameron’s loved ones after his passing to tackle issues including reducing gun violence and curing epilepsy.