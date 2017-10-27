The 21 Hottest Celebrity Men Of 2017

Fit dudes. Is there anything better? Probs not tbh. And is it just us or are the famous men of the world looking damn good this year? From Zac Efron to Cole Sprouse, we commend them.

Congrats guys, your faces are really working for you. And us.

Also this list is in no particular order because, quite frankly, trying to work out the ranking of these lads would be like trying to decipher Taylor Swift’s new songs.

1. Ryan Reynolds

Like a fine wine (and not beer as we learned the hard way) Ryan just gets better with age. Srsly though he’s 41 AND LOOK AT HIM.

2. Cole Sprouse

Before Riverdale graced our lives with its joy, Cole was just one of the twins from The Suite Life or Ross Gellar’s son Ben from Friends. No one fancied him, that would be gross. But suddenly Cole grew up and HELLO.

3. Harry Styles

Hazza, Hazza, Hazza. What can we say? You’ve been fit since you were on X Factor but now you’ve gone solo we only see one man in our lyf. Pssst, it’s you.

4. Ryan Gosling

No matter what age you are, Gosling is ridiculously good looking. And he’s a dad now, IMAGINE your mate introducing you to her fam and that’s her dad. Super awkward.

5. Zayn Malik

There is always room for the dark, brooding musician on this list and the honour goes to the beautiful, long eyelash-ed Zayn. Gigi Hadid, well done gurl.

6. KJ Apa

Riverdale’s Archiekins is a relatively new face on the block of hot dudes but he’s made quite the impression on us since his ginger mug appeared on our screen. YUM. Also KJ’s bromance with Cole. We die.

7. Brandon Flynn

There are 13 Reasons Why we fancy Brandon and many of them involve his face. We fell in love with Justin Foley and seethed with jealousy over his blossoming romance with Sam Smith. No fair.

8. Justin Bieber

If you say you don’t fancy el Biebo then you’re lying. You are. Oh there you go again. Yeah he may be a grade A* rascal sometimes but isn’t that just part of the Bieber charm?

9. Kit Harington

He might know nothing but we’ll tell you what we know, Jon Snow. You’re fit. Kit stole our hearts as the true King of Game Of Thrones and all we want to do is shack up at Winterfell with him tbh. Or The Wall, if we must.

10. Tom Hiddleston

Even the fear that Taylor Swift might write a diss track about us wouldn’t keep us away from Hiddy. Also word on the street is he is the NICEST guy. We know someone that knows him. Don’t worry about it.

11. Drake

He might have started from the bottom but he’s the top of our lists. Though his dating life confuses us our passion(fruit) is at an all-time high for him. Sorry.

12. Dave Franco

Tbh we were hurt when we found out that he had upped and got married to Alison Brie. We didn’t even know if was happening. Rude.

13. Tyler Blackburn

Real talk: the main reason we miss Pretty Little Liars is because we don’t get to see Tyler’s face every week. Also his stellar acting skills not to LOL at Troian Bellisario’s hilarious British accent. 'Ello guv’nor!

14. Nick Jonas

It’s no wonder he dated Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, look at him. Remember when you realised he’d gotten well stacked after being the scrawny youngest Jonas bro? That was a great day.

15. Channing Tatum

Magic Mike is one of the all time greatest films and the fact that it didn’t win 17 Oscars is criminal. We can’t talk about it more, we’ll get inappropriate.

16. Niall Horan

He transformed from the cute blonde Irish one in One Direction to a total babestation and we can’t get enough.

17. The Weeknd

He has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world and we can see why. There is something about his mysterious persona and sexy voice that we can’t get over. And you can’t make us.

18. Zac Efron

Where would life even be if Zefron wasn’t on this list? Exactly. It would just be odd and probably illegal. That face, those eyes, that bod. YES.

19. Liam Hemsworth

It wasn’t Miley Cyrus that came in a like a wrecking ball to our lives and destroyed the possibility of us ever being happy with a man that didn’t look like Liam. It was Liam. Eugh.

20. Anwar Hadid

Bella and Gigi Hadid might be some of the most famous models in the world but let’s not overlook their younger brother Anwar. Give him a few years and holy moly.

21. Brooklyn Beckham

David Beckham (still fit) has passed the hottest Beckham torch to his oldest son Brooklyn who continues to make us jealous with all his cute selfies with rekindled love Chloe Moretz. He knows we hate it when he does that.

