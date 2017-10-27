Celebrities

The 21 Hottest Celebrity Men Of 2017

KJ Apa! Cole Sprouse! Zayn Malik! Oh my!

Caroline Fergusson
Friday, October 27, 2017 - 17:03

Fit dudes. Is there anything better? Probs not tbh. And is it just us or are the famous men of the world looking damn good this year? From Zac Efron to Cole Sprouse, we commend them.

Congrats guys, your faces are really working for you. And us.

CHECK OUT THE CHEEKIEST REALITY STAR BELFIES BELOW...

Also this list is in no particular order because, quite frankly, trying to work out the ranking of these lads would be like trying to decipher Taylor Swift’s new songs.

1. Ryan Reynolds

Like a fine wine (and not beer as we learned the hard way) Ryan just gets better with age. Srsly though he’s 41 AND LOOK AT HIM.

2. Cole Sprouse

Before Riverdale graced our lives with its joy, Cole was just one of the twins from The Suite Life or Ross Gellar’s son Ben from Friends. No one fancied him, that would be gross. But suddenly Cole grew up and HELLO.

3. Harry Styles

Hazza, Hazza, Hazza. What can we say? You’ve been fit since you were on X Factor but now you’ve gone solo we only see one man in our lyf. Pssst, it’s you.

4. Ryan Gosling

Warner Bros.

No matter what age you are, Gosling is ridiculously good looking. And he’s a dad now, IMAGINE your mate introducing you to her fam and that’s her dad. Super awkward.

5. Zayn Malik

Copyright [Getty]

There is always room for the dark, brooding musician on this list and the honour goes to the beautiful, long eyelash-ed Zayn. Gigi Hadid, well done gurl.

6. KJ Apa

Riverdale’s Archiekins is a relatively new face on the block of hot dudes but he’s made quite the impression on us since his ginger mug appeared on our screen. YUM. Also KJ’s bromance with Cole. We die.

7. Brandon Flynn

Getty

There are 13 Reasons Why we fancy Brandon and many of them involve his face. We fell in love with Justin Foley and seethed with jealousy over his blossoming romance with Sam Smith. No fair.

8. Justin Bieber

If you say you don’t fancy el Biebo then you’re lying. You are. Oh there you go again. Yeah he may be a grade A* rascal sometimes but isn’t that just part of the Bieber charm?

9. Kit Harington

He might know nothing but we’ll tell you what we know, Jon Snow. You’re fit. Kit stole our hearts as the true King of Game Of Thrones and all we want to do is shack up at Winterfell with him tbh. Or The Wall, if we must.

10. Tom Hiddleston

Even the fear that Taylor Swift might write a diss track about us wouldn’t keep us away from Hiddy. Also word on the street is he is the NICEST guy. We know someone that knows him. Don’t worry about it.

11. Drake

[Getty]

He might have started from the bottom but he’s the top of our lists. Though his dating life confuses us our passion(fruit) is at an all-time high for him. Sorry.

12. Dave Franco

Claude Medale/Getty Images

Tbh we were hurt when we found out that he had upped and got married to Alison Brie. We didn’t even know if was happening. Rude.

13. Tyler Blackburn

Real talk: the main reason we miss Pretty Little Liars is because we don’t get to see Tyler’s face every week. Also his stellar acting skills not to LOL at Troian Bellisario’s hilarious British accent. 'Ello guv’nor!

14. Nick Jonas

[Getty]

It’s no wonder he dated Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, look at him. Remember when you realised he’d gotten well stacked after being the scrawny youngest Jonas bro? That was a great day.

15. Channing Tatum

Magic Mike is one of the all time greatest films and the fact that it didn’t win 17 Oscars is criminal. We can’t talk about it more, we’ll get inappropriate.

16. Niall Horan

He transformed from the cute blonde Irish one in One Direction to a total babestation and we can’t get enough.

17. The Weeknd

He has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world and we can see why. There is something about his mysterious persona and sexy voice that we can’t get over. And you can’t make us.

18. Zac Efron

Where would life even be if Zefron wasn’t on this list? Exactly. It would just be odd and probably illegal. That face, those eyes, that bod. YES.

19. Liam Hemsworth

getty

It wasn’t Miley Cyrus that came in a like a wrecking ball to our lives and destroyed the possibility of us ever being happy with a man that didn’t look like Liam. It was Liam. Eugh.

20. Anwar Hadid

Getty

Bella and Gigi Hadid might be some of the most famous models in the world but let’s not overlook their younger brother Anwar. Give him a few years and holy moly.

21. Brooklyn Beckham

Getty

David Beckham (still fit) has passed the hottest Beckham torch to his oldest son Brooklyn who continues to make us jealous with all his cute selfies with rekindled love Chloe Moretz. He knows we hate it when he does that.

Now check out the cheekiest celeb belfies ever...

Latest News

Selena Gomez Fights Back Tears As She Opens Up About Kidney Transplant For First Time

The 21 Hottest Celebrity Men Of 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017: Everything You Need To Know

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Selena Gomez at the InStyle Awards

Selena Gomez To Perform At The American Music Awards

Avelino

Can Avelino Sort The Facts From The Bulls**t In Our Quick Fire Game?

Kelela attend Opening Ceremony presentation during New York Fashion Week at La Mamma on September 10, 2017 in New York City

Kelela Announces 'All It Took' Documentary Film

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Cute celeb couples

The 20 Absolute Cutest Celebrity Couples Of 2017

Cardi B attends Power 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City City

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Team Up On Migos' New Single 'Motor Sport'

Little Mix

Leading Ladies Little Mix Bring The Party To London’s O2 Arena

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Perrie Edwards of music group Little Mix attend the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Little Mix Tease Huge New Song 'Is Your Love Enough?'

Fashion Fix: High Street Halloween Buys To Make This Weekend And Kourtney Kardashian Launches Pretty Little Thing Collection

Lili Reinhart Introduces Her Onscreen Brother To Riverdale Fans On Instagram

Fifth Harmony attend the Latin American Music Awards

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Spice Things Up On 'Por Favor'

Jigsaw

Jigsaw HORROR MAZE PRANK: Watch 'Saw' Star Tobin Bell Freak Out Fans!

Kendall Jenner Is Apparently Officially In A Relationship With Blake Griffin

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Fifth Harmony and More

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Taylor Swift in the &#039;...Ready For It?&#039; video

Taylor Swift Kills Her Reputation In Epic '...Ready For It?' Video

More From Celebrities

Celebrity

The 21 Hottest Celebrity Men Of 2017

Cute celeb couples
Celebrity

The 20 Absolute Cutest Celebrity Couples Of 2017

Celebrity

11 Of The Most Shocking Secrets Celebs Have Ever Revealed About Themselves

Celebrity

These Are The Most Expensive Celebrity Weddings Ever

Celebrity

9 Estranged Celebrity Relationships That Reunited And It Left Us Shook

Celebrity

9 Of The Most Shocking Celebrity Love Squares EVER

Celebrity

11 Celebs That Worked For Other Celebrities Before They Got Famous

Kylie Jenner, Chris Hughes, Charlotte Crosby Instagram
Celebrity

15 Amazing Reality Stars' First Instagrams That You Need In Your Life

The Real Meaning Behind 12 Of The Most Mysterious Celeb Tattoos

Celebrity

8 Celebrity Couples That Are Constantly Breaking Up: Ranked

12 Celebs Who Solidified Their Romance Or BFF Status With A Matching Tattoo

Celebrity

9 Celebrities That Have Been Trolled For The Most Random AF Things

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Claps Back In The Best Way After Getting Rinsed For Awkward Mistake

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Jennifer Metcalfe And Greg Lake Will Announce Their Wedding Invite In This Very Modern Way

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby's Gender 'Confirmed'

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Sam Smith Confirms He's Dating 13 Reasons Why Actor Brandon Flynn

Olivia Attwood To Take Pregnancy Test Amid Fears She's Pregnant With Chris Hughes' Baby

Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Is About to Release a Song with Ty Dolla $ign

Kendall Jenner Is Apparently Officially In A Relationship With Blake Griffin