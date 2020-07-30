Celebrities

Taylor Zakhar Perez Breaks His Silence On Rumours He's Dating Co-Star Joey King

He's setting the record straight about their relationship

Thursday, August 6, 2020 - 09:11

The Kissing Booth 2's Taylor Zakhar Perez has shut down speculation he’s dating co-star Joey King.

Some fans assumed something romantic might be going on after the duo headed on a road trip together last weekend. Clarifying that their relationship is totally platonic, Taylor said he actually considers Joey one of his best friends.

Happy Friggen Birthday @joeyking Honestly I could write about this woman all day. She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear), she inspired me to be a bettter actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON. Grateful for you forever. #tbt

In an interview with Access Hollywood, he said "everyone kinda freaked out” about their recent holiday: “We are not dating. We just became really close during filming, but we became even closer after filming because we literally live close to each other…"

Their friendship has grown even stronger over the past few months: “We were kind of each other’s accountability partners during quarantine. I love her. I love her dearly. I'd do anything for her. We're not dating. I'll end it with that."

Instagram/TaylorZakharPerez

Taylor added: “She can make me cry laugh. She is hysterical…she just cracks me up, and she has this really funny laugh that makes me laugh even more.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Taylor said he’d “do anything” for Joey. He also opened up about her working with ex Jacob Elordi while filming The Kissing Booth 2.

Getty

“I'm sure it was odd for her to go back into a production with someone that she dated. And so me being this new castmate and Joel [Courtney] being there and Meganne [Young], we kind of just all meshed really well together.”

Are you stanning Taylor and Joey's friendship?

