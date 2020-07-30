Taylor Zakhar Perez Breaks His Silence On Rumours He's Dating Co-Star Joey King

The Kissing Booth 2's Taylor Zakhar Perez has shut down speculation he’s dating co-star Joey King.

Some fans assumed something romantic might be going on after the duo headed on a road trip together last weekend. Clarifying that their relationship is totally platonic, Taylor said he actually considers Joey one of his best friends.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, he said "everyone kinda freaked out” about their recent holiday: “We are not dating. We just became really close during filming, but we became even closer after filming because we literally live close to each other…"

Their friendship has grown even stronger over the past few months: “We were kind of each other’s accountability partners during quarantine. I love her. I love her dearly. I'd do anything for her. We're not dating. I'll end it with that."

Taylor added: “She can make me cry laugh. She is hysterical…she just cracks me up, and she has this really funny laugh that makes me laugh even more.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Taylor said he’d “do anything” for Joey. He also opened up about her working with ex Jacob Elordi while filming The Kissing Booth 2.

“I'm sure it was odd for her to go back into a production with someone that she dated. And so me being this new castmate and Joel [Courtney] being there and Meganne [Young], we kind of just all meshed really well together.”

