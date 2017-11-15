12 Of The Most Awkward Celebrity Interviews You Will Ever Cringe Your Way Through

Celebs are a pretty collected and charming bunch but even they can be rocked when they’re asked the wrong questions.

From fans saying Charlotte Crosby was bullied on Lorraine to Cara Delevingne being slated by her interviewers, these are the most incredibly awkward chats we’ve ever had to sit through…

CHECK OUT THE CELEBS THAT TOOK THEIR PDA WAAAAY TOO FAR...

1. Cara Delevingne on Good Morning Sacramento

Starting an interview off calling her ‘Carla’ wasn’t ideal but then again asking if she had even read Paper Town wasn’t the best first question. The GMS team then started calling her ‘tired’, asked if she needed a Red Bull and started making fun of her. PAINFUL.

2. Kourtney Kardashian on Today Extra

After Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery, Today Extra asked her sister Kourtney how she was doing. When Kourtney looked blank and didn’t answer the presenter got pretty annoyed, complaining: “I think she's totally blanking me on that question. She could just say her sister is fine! I mean I think we just said that you know we're very concerned, and we were on side and we hoped that everyone's fine, which I still do." It turned out it was a technical fault and Kourt answered the questions post-rant. Shady.

3. Bella Hadid for Complex Magazine

She might be one of the coolest supermodel out there but fans SLATED her during an awkward interview about her new line of Nike shoes when she wouldn’t stop saying the word ‘dope’, ‘fresh’ and ‘homeboy’. We die.

4. Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini on Good Morning Britain

After a lot of chat about France and his new restaurant in Cannes, Richard decided to probe JB about if he had a message for his ex-wife Cheryl Tweedy after the birth of baby Bear. He immediately changed the subject which makes it so much more awkward that just saying ‘Congrats’. So much so that Susannah even threw in a ‘hashtag awks’. LOL.

5. Charlotte Crosby on Lorraine

Fans were LIVID after Charlotte’s interview on Lorraine and called ‘bullying’ on the whole thing. Lorraine slated her for writing a book too early, having a ghost writer, wetting herself on TV and countless other insults. After the interview Char said on Facebook: “Lorraine Kelly is a b***h. I went on her morning show and she was so horrible to us. She didn’t even just be horrible in one answer, she continued and continued. She had it in for us, she hated my guts!”

6. Chloe Khan on This Morning

When Eamonn Holmes asked Chloe about her time in the CBB house, the conversation turned to her sexy antics with Stephen Bear. Eamonn blasted the relationship saying: “He is a controller and you fell for it. He controlled you. "You appeared to be doing more than kissing [in the toilet]. You weren't having a wee. You must have had terrible constipation with all those groans." STOP PLEASE.

7. Nicole Scherzinger on Wendy Williams

Her split with Lewis Hamilton was the main topic of convo when Wendy Williams interviews the singer. Half way through the chat (4.50) she called Lewis “really wealthy” before commenting on Nicole’s age and saying she’s ‘wasted seven good years” not having a child with him. OMG.

8. Christoph Waltz on Good Morning Britain

The Bond villain took offence when Charlotte Hawkins asked him if he had questioned whether he should have done a James Bond film, considering he had won two Oscars. He sarcastically replied that the ‘petty measure’ of double Oscars was something he had thought about when he asked himself if he needed to do the GMB interview. Awkwaaaard.

9. Peter Andre on Sky News

Pete had been scheduled to appear on Sky News when the news broke that his ex-wife had married Alex Reid and was asked some awks questions about their legal custody arrangements. He was also shown a clip of Harvey Price’s biological father Dwight Yorke slating Pete’s decision to adopt Harvey. Pete ended up breaking down in tears when the presenter asked what he would think about Alex adopting Junior and Princess and asked for the interview to finish.

10. Paris Hilton on ABC News

Paris was livid when the interviewer asked if she worried that Kim Kardashian was ‘overshadowing’ her and if she thought her fame was up because her TV show The World According To Paris’ ratings were terrible. So much so that she walked out. Yikes.

11. Taylor Swift on Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight had a real nightmare when they asked Taylor Swift some uncomfortable questions. They started the chat about her ‘walking home with men’ because of her long legs and Tay swiftly (sorry) shut it down saying she would be partying with her friends and going home to her cats.

12. Jesse Eisenberg with Romina Puga

In possibly the most uncomfortable interview of all time, Jesse and vlogger Romina Puga, spent the entire time sniping at each other, Honestly you just have to watch it. There are no words.

From cringe to more cringe, check out the celebs who took PDA way too far...