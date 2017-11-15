Celebrities

12 Of The Most Awkward Celebrity Interviews You Will Ever Cringe Your Way Through

We're actually sweating.

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 11:50

Celebs are a pretty collected and charming bunch but even they can be rocked when they’re asked the wrong questions.

From fans saying Charlotte Crosby was bullied on Lorraine to Cara Delevingne being slated by her interviewers, these are the most incredibly awkward chats we’ve ever had to sit through…

CHECK OUT THE CELEBS THAT TOOK THEIR PDA WAAAAY TOO FAR...

1. Cara Delevingne on Good Morning Sacramento

Cara Delevingne Talks About 'Paper Towns'

Starting an interview off calling her ‘Carla’ wasn’t ideal but then again asking if she had even read Paper Town wasn’t the best first question. The GMS team then started calling her ‘tired’, asked if she needed a Red Bull and started making fun of her. PAINFUL.

2. Kourtney Kardashian on Today Extra

STRANGE MOMENT WITH KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN | MK-ULTRA VICTIM

After Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery, Today Extra asked her sister Kourtney how she was doing. When Kourtney looked blank and didn’t answer the presenter got pretty annoyed, complaining: “I think she's totally blanking me on that question. She could just say her sister is fine! I mean I think we just said that you know we're very concerned, and we were on side and we hoped that everyone's fine, which I still do." It turned out it was a technical fault and Kourt answered the questions post-rant. Shady.

3. Bella Hadid for Complex Magazine

Bella Hadid Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

She might be one of the coolest supermodel out there but fans SLATED her during an awkward interview about her new line of Nike shoes when she wouldn’t stop saying the word ‘dope’, ‘fresh’ and ‘homeboy’. We die.

4. Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini on Good Morning Britain

Richard Asks Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini About Cheryl and Her New Baby | Good Morning Britain

After a lot of chat about France and his new restaurant in Cannes, Richard decided to probe JB about if he had a message for his ex-wife Cheryl Tweedy after the birth of baby Bear. He immediately changed the subject which makes it so much more awkward that just saying ‘Congrats’. So much so that Susannah even threw in a ‘hashtag awks’. LOL.

5. Charlotte Crosby on Lorraine

Charlotte Crosby Defends Wetting The Bed On Geordie Shore | Lorraine

Fans were LIVID after Charlotte’s interview on Lorraine and called ‘bullying’ on the whole thing. Lorraine slated her for writing a book too early, having a ghost writer, wetting herself on TV and countless other insults. After the interview Char said on Facebook: “Lorraine Kelly is a b***h. I went on her morning show and she was so horrible to us. She didn’t even just be horrible in one answer, she continued and continued. She had it in for us, she hated my guts!”

6. Chloe Khan on This Morning

CBB's Chloe Khan Reveals She Loves Bear And Explains Her Racy Behaviour In The House | This Morning

When Eamonn Holmes asked Chloe about her time in the CBB house, the conversation turned to her sexy antics with Stephen Bear. Eamonn blasted the relationship saying: “He is a controller and you fell for it. He controlled you. "You appeared to be doing more than kissing [in the toilet]. You weren't having a wee. You must have had terrible constipation with all those groans." STOP PLEASE.

7. Nicole Scherzinger on Wendy Williams

Nicole Scherzinger on Wendy William Show

Her split with Lewis Hamilton was the main topic of convo when Wendy Williams interviews the singer. Half way through the chat (4.50) she called Lewis “really wealthy” before commenting on Nicole’s age and saying she’s ‘wasted seven good years” not having a child with him. OMG.

8. Christoph Waltz on Good Morning Britain

Christoph Waltz, Lea Seydoux And Monica Bellucci Talk All Things Bond | Good Morning Britain

The Bond villain took offence when Charlotte Hawkins asked him if he had questioned whether he should have done a James Bond film, considering he had won two Oscars. He sarcastically replied that the ‘petty measure’ of double Oscars was something he had thought about when he asked himself if he needed to do the GMB interview. Awkwaaaard.

9. Peter Andre on Sky News

Peter Andre Breaks Down On TV While Talking About His Kids

Pete had been scheduled to appear on Sky News when the news broke that his ex-wife had married Alex Reid and was asked some awks questions about their legal custody arrangements. He was also shown a clip of Harvey Price’s biological father Dwight Yorke  slating Pete’s decision to adopt Harvey. Pete ended up breaking down in tears when the presenter asked what he would think about Alex adopting Junior and Princess and asked for the interview to finish.

10. Paris Hilton on ABC News

Paris Hilton Walks Out on ABC Interview Focused on Stalker, Career and Personal Life (07.20.11)

Paris was livid when the interviewer asked if she worried that Kim Kardashian was ‘overshadowing’ her and if she thought her fame was up because her TV show The World According To Paris’ ratings were terrible. So much so that she walked out. Yikes.

11. Taylor Swift on Entertainment Tonight

Taylor Swift Talks Going 'Home to Her Cats' After the Grammys: 'Men Get Me In Trouble!'

Entertainment Tonight had a real nightmare when they asked Taylor Swift some uncomfortable questions. They started the chat about her ‘walking home with men’ because of her long legs and Tay swiftly (sorry) shut it down saying she would be partying with her friends and going home to her cats.

12. Jesse Eisenberg with Romina Puga

Jesse Eisenberg's interview with Romina Puga

In possibly the most uncomfortable interview of all time, Jesse and vlogger Romina Puga, spent the entire time sniping at each other, Honestly you just have to watch it. There are no words.

From cringe to more cringe, check out the celebs who took PDA way too far...

More From Celebrities

Celebrity

9 Celebrity Couples Who Are Obsessed With Trolling Each Other

5 Celebs Who Overcame Their Bullies

Awkward celebrity interviews

12 Of The Most Awkward Celebrity Interviews You Will Ever Cringe Your Way Through

Celebrity

11 Times Celebs Tried To Hide Some Major Life Events From Us

Celebrity

9 TV Characters That Left Their Show And The World Was Never The Same

Celebrity

11 Reality Star Couples That Split And Proved To Us Love Is Dead

Celebrity

15 Celebrity Falls That Will Never Fail To Make You Cry Laugh

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Celeb Ways To Debut Your Baby

Celebrity

9 Celebrities That Have Been Accused Of Dating Another Celeb For Revenge

Charlotte Crosby, Lauren Conrad, Kim Kardashian homes
Celebrity

This Is How Much Reality Stars Mega Homes Actually Cost: Ranked

The Most Bizarre But Incredible Celebrity Beauty Hacks You Will Want To Try Immediately

Celebrity

13 Celebrities That You Can Actually Stalk On Dating Apps

Trending Articles

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Is Pregnant

Abbie Holborn Launches Ruthless Twitter Tirade Against 'Dodgy Man' That Stole Her Bag

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Zoella Addresses Controversy Surrounding Her Advent Calendar