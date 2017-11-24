The Most Expensive Celebrity Gifts EVER: Ranked

As Christmas approaches we’re freaking out about a) what to buy everyone and b) how much it’s going to cost us. Even with the Black Friday sales. Mainly because if we buy everyone else gifts then we won’t be able to afford that Maria Tash hoop and Byredo candle we had our eye on. Eugh, family and friends.

But it turns out that the world of celebs probs doesn’t have that issue because when you see how much some of their gifts have cost you’ll cease to exist. A bit like their grip on reality when they bought half of this stuff tbh.

$5,200: Blue Ivy Carter’s Crystal bath tub

Getty Images

After Blue Ivy was born, Beyonce’s BFF Kelly Rowland reportedly sent the newborn a bathtub encrusted in pink Swarovski crystals costing £3900. And why wasn’t it blue? Duh.

$16,000: Kim Kardashian’s Hermès Birkin

Getty

For her 34th birthday, Kanye West bought an Hermès Birkin and had daughter North finger paint all over the £12k bag. That won’t fit on the fridge babes.

$110,000: Kanye’s day at the Staples center

Getty Images

For his birthday, Kim Kardashian rented out the whole of the world-famous basketball court so that Yeezus and his mates could go and play undisturbed at the cost of £84k.

$200,000: Blac Chyna’s new ride

Getty Images

Rob Kardashian splashed the cash on his baby mama, buying her a purple Lamborghini that is around £150k.

$300,000: Jennifer Lopez’s yellow diamond

Getty Images

When J-Lo gave birth to her twins Emme and Max, her then-husband Marc Anthony bought her a push present of a canary yellow diamond worth £225k. Clearly love does cost a thing babes.

$320,000: Kylie Jenner’s car

Copyright [Instagram]

For her 18th birthday, Tyga presented Kylie with a mega expenny £240k white Lamborghini. Cue beef from Blac Chyna saying he owed her money. Yikes.

$1.8million: Victoria Beckham’s sex toy

Getty Images

Complex magazine reported that David Beckham has given his wife a platinum-covered vibrator worth £1.35m. “Oh what did you get from David? Well Mum....”

$2million: Beyonce’s sports car

Getty Images

Jay-Z gifted his wife a mega fast £1.5m Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, which was worth, oh, only millions. We can’t.

$8million: Victoria Beckham’s necklace

In 2006 David Beckham gifted his wife with a mega £6m Bulgari diamond necklace and made all future gift look like pieces of junk.

$12.2million: Brad Pitt’s island

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Back in 2013, it was reported that Angelia Jolie had given Brad his own £9.1m island which was in the shape of a heart. Did Mother Nature do that or actual tools? We’ll never know.

$40million: Jay-Z’s Bombardier Challenger Jet

Beyonce decided that a mug reading ‘Best Dad’ just wasn’t going to cut it for Father’s Day in 2013 so instead, she settled on a £30m jet that seats 15, has a living room, bedroom, kitchen and two bathrooms. It was featured in one of his music videos. Casual.

