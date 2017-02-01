Celebrities

The Most Liked Instagrams Of 2017 Have Landed And There Are A Few Surprises

It's time to discover which celeb killed the social-media game this year.

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 12:43

Now that 2017 is coming to an end, it's time to reflect on how each and every one of us needs to seriously step up our Instagram game in time for the New Year.

In a move that we look forward to each year, the social-media platform have now released a bunch of data about the uploads that generated the most interest online, and it turns out Selena Gomez is an A* pupil. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Unless Beyonce manages to pop out a set of triplets by December 31st (which seems unlikely, even by her standards) the ranking looks set to remain pretty solid as we see out the last few weeks of the year. 

1. Beyonce announces that she and Jay Z are expecting twins. 

In potentially the most extravagant pregnancy announcement we've ever seen, Bey sent the internet into meltdown when she revealed the Carter family was set to expand by two. 

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

2. Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez welcome a daughter.  

The 32-year-old footballer took fans right into the delivery room as 22-year-old Georgina cradled their newborn bundle of joy, Alana Martina. 

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

3. Selena Gomez reveals she received a kidney transplant from her best friend.

After going off the grid for a good portion of the Summer, Selena - who suffers from Lupus - revealed that BFF Francia Raisa had saved her life by giving her a kidney. What a pal. 

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

4. Beyonce introduces Sir Carter and Rumi to the world in a lavish photoshoot.

Queen B proved those extra af Instagram uploads were going precisely nowhere when she shared the very first candid image of her newborn twins. 

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

5. Cristiano Ronaldo cradles his newborn twins in those muscled arms.

Speaking of twins, Cristiano makes another appearance after sharing an image of the babies he welcomed via surrogate over the Spring. 

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

6. Selena Gomez shares a selfie with now ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

Even though the couple have since parted ways, Selena and Abel shippers came out in full force to show the love for their first official selfie. 

Instagram/SelenaGomez

7. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd make their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala.

The couple dressed up to the nines and gave us all the confirmation we ever needed about their once-budding romance. RIP.

Getty

8. Cristiano Ronaldo shares a super-cute picture of his entire family.

The Real Madrid football player makes an apperance yet again after sharing a candid shot of his girlfriend and children snuggled up together on the sofa. 

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

9. Selena Gomez wears a pair of heels and bikini bottoms to go cycling. 

In a photoshoot for Vogue, the Wolves singer proved that a lack of decent outerwear wasn't going to stop her exercise routine. 

Getty

10. Selena Gomez blows a party horn in celebration of her 25th birthday. 

And signing off the top ten, it's Selena Gomez yet again with an image of herself waving goodbye to yet another eventful year. 

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic. xo

And none for Kylie Jenner. Let us know your thoughts on this with a tweet over @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

