The Most Liked Instagrams Of 2017 Have Landed And There Are A Few Surprises

Now that 2017 is coming to an end, it's time to reflect on how each and every one of us needs to seriously step up our Instagram game in time for the New Year.

In a move that we look forward to each year, the social-media platform have now released a bunch of data about the uploads that generated the most interest online, and it turns out Selena Gomez is an A* pupil.

Unless Beyonce manages to pop out a set of triplets by December 31st (which seems unlikely, even by her standards) the ranking looks set to remain pretty solid as we see out the last few weeks of the year.

1. Beyonce announces that she and Jay Z are expecting twins.

In potentially the most extravagant pregnancy announcement we've ever seen, Bey sent the internet into meltdown when she revealed the Carter family was set to expand by two.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez welcome a daughter.

The 32-year-old footballer took fans right into the delivery room as 22-year-old Georgina cradled their newborn bundle of joy, Alana Martina.

3. Selena Gomez reveals she received a kidney transplant from her best friend.

After going off the grid for a good portion of the Summer, Selena - who suffers from Lupus - revealed that BFF Francia Raisa had saved her life by giving her a kidney. What a pal.

4. Beyonce introduces Sir Carter and Rumi to the world in a lavish photoshoot.

Queen B proved those extra af Instagram uploads were going precisely nowhere when she shared the very first candid image of her newborn twins.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo cradles his newborn twins in those muscled arms.

Speaking of twins, Cristiano makes another appearance after sharing an image of the babies he welcomed via surrogate over the Spring.

6. Selena Gomez shares a selfie with now ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

Even though the couple have since parted ways, Selena and Abel shippers came out in full force to show the love for their first official selfie.

7. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd make their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala.

The couple dressed up to the nines and gave us all the confirmation we ever needed about their once-budding romance. RIP.

8. Cristiano Ronaldo shares a super-cute picture of his entire family.

The Real Madrid football player makes an apperance yet again after sharing a candid shot of his girlfriend and children snuggled up together on the sofa.

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️

9. Selena Gomez wears a pair of heels and bikini bottoms to go cycling.

In a photoshoot for Vogue, the Wolves singer proved that a lack of decent outerwear wasn't going to stop her exercise routine.

10. Selena Gomez blows a party horn in celebration of her 25th birthday.

And signing off the top ten, it's Selena Gomez yet again with an image of herself waving goodbye to yet another eventful year.

