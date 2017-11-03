Celebrities

The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever

Because even the super famous have run-ins with death.

Friday, November 3, 2017 - 15:07

If you thought it was only us mere mortals that are prone to freakish accidents you'll be relieved to know that even your fave celebs dance with death from time to time. Yes, even Queen Beyoncé herself.

Okay, perhaps it's a little dramatic to say they've been close to their untimely demise. Still, this lot have found themselves in some pretty terrifying situations and lived to tell the tale.

From gammy Geordie toes to burnt penis's to straight up paralysis after falling from a building, these are accidents you'll just be grateful didn't happen to you.

Get checking out the video to see Charlotte Crosby, Channing Tatum, Vicky Pattison and all your favourite celebrities that have had terrifying freak accidents...

So there you have it, it's a dangerous world out there. And who would have thought that Beyoncé concerts are one of the most dangerous places of all? Would we still risk our lives to go? Absolutely.

If you reckon you can handle more freakish accidents, we've got some more right here. Otherwise, stay safe folks. 

Latest News

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere for TBS&#039;s &#039;Drop The Mic&#039; and &#039;The Joker&#039;s Wild&#039; at The Highlight Room on October 11, 2017 in Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg Shares Album Cover Featuring Trump's Dead Body

It's About Time This Tentacle-Tastic Game Came To Nintendo Switch

Mark Strong Is Apparently In Line To Play The Villain In Shazam!

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Rapper Lil&#039; Kim attends the &#039;Can&#039;t Stop, Won&#039;t Stop: The Bad Boy Story&#039; Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City

Lil' Kim Takes Shots At Imitators On Comeback Single 'Took Us a Break'

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Scores Her First UK Number 1 Single

Twitter Employee Deleted Donald Trump's Account On Their Last Day At Work

10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever

Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

Rupert Grint And Luke Pasqualino Play Never Have I Ever

Miguel in the &#039;Told You So&#039; music video

Miguel Releases 'Told You So' Video, Announces Album Release Date

Rihanna

New Music Round-Up: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and More

Charlie Puth Admits He Secretly Dated Lea Michele

15 Super Witchy Lipsticks To Get Involved With This Winter

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

9 A-List Celebrities Who Are Super Fans Of The Kardashians

Nicki Minaj Links Up With Lil Uzi Vert On 'The Way Life Goes'

8 Reasons Why You're Getting Spots And How To Deal With Them

KJ Apa Opens Up About What Caused His Late Night Car Crash

More From Celebrities

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever

Celebrity

9 A-List Celebrities Who Are Super Fans Of The Kardashians

Celebrity

11 Celebrities Who Tricked The World And Got Married In Secret

Celebrity

12 TV Co-Stars Who Had Major Long Running Feuds

Celebrities

The Scariest Celebrity Freak Accidents | MTV Celeb

Celebrity

14 Of The Youngest Ever Celebs To Get Engaged: Ranked

Celebrity babies 2017
Celebrity

13 Celebrity Babies That Said Hello To The World In 2017

Celebrity

9 Celebs Who Admit To Actually Being Well Grubby

Celebrities

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents | MTV Celeb

All The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2017

Celebrity Splits 2017
Celebrity

20 Celebrity Splits That Proved 2017 Was The Year Love Died

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Tweets Heartbreak Over Old Couple After Stephen Bear Split

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Bear For The Very First Time

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Ferne McCann Shares First Picture Of Baby Girl After Giving Birth A Week Early

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

Celebrity

12 TV Co-Stars Who Had Major Long Running Feuds

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Shock Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Split