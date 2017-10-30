Celebrities

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb

Going under the knife doesn't come cheap.

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 16:55

It's not exactly a secret that plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures are pretty costly, but you may be shocked to learn just how much some of your favourite celebs have shelled out in pursuit of being really, really, ridiculously good looking.

Okay so we must admit that not all of these celebrities had to splurge on the surgeries themselves (perks of the job, eh?) but still, it's pretty damn crazy just how much some of these procedures are worth.

From a few tweaks from Charlotte Crosby to Kylie Jenner's love for lip filler, this lot certainly aren't afraid of undergoing some seriously costly procedures.

Get watching the video to find out the absolutely shocking real cost of Chloe Ferry's, Kris Jenner's and more of your favourite celebrities cosmetic procedures ...

So there you have it, some of these guys have spent more on surgery than we could ever hope to earn in a year! It's understandable if you're already feeling pretty shook, but If up for finding out the real cost of even more celeb surgeries, you can right here.

Holy moly that's a lot of dough!

 

Latest News

Miley Cyrus Isn't Releasing Any More 'Younger Now' Singles

Christina Aguilera Will Be Performing a Whitney Houston Tribute at This Year's AMAs

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb

Let Marshmello Teach You How To Carve A Pumpkin

Stormzy Responds to X Factor Backlash After Performing with Labrinth Instead of MNEK

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan Can't Handle The Pain As They Get Their Arses Tattooed

8 Celebrities Who Have Sued Their Fellow Celebs

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Is on Track to Score Her First UK Number 1 This Week

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Is Bringing 'Anywhere' to the X Factor This Sunday

Katie Price Threatens Chris Hughes With Legal Action Over WhatsApp Drama

HelloWorld 2017: Zoella, Jim Chapman, The Vamps And More Star In Our Ultimate Round-Up

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease 'Glory Days' Documentary with Incredible Poster

15 Of The Most Incredible Reality Star Halloween Costumes In 2017

Looks Like Nintendo Switch Is Getting On-Demand Video Streaming Services

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Charlotte Crosby Talks Celebrity Ghost Hunt: I’ll Be Openly Inviting The Ghosts To Enter Me

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Posts Heartfelt Tweet After 'Flicker' Goes Number 1 in the US

More From Celebrities

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb

Celebrities

The Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb

8 Celebrities Who Have Sued Their Fellow Celebs

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Incredible Reality Star Halloween Costumes In 2017

Celebrity

The 21 Hottest Celebrity Men Of 2017

Cute celeb couples
Celebrity

The 20 Absolute Cutest Celebrity Couples Of 2017

Celebrity

11 Of The Most Shocking Secrets Celebs Have Ever Revealed About Themselves

Celebrity

These Are The Most Expensive Celebrity Weddings Ever

Celebrity

9 Estranged Celebrity Relationships That Reunited And It Left Us Shook

Celebrity

9 Of The Most Shocking Celebrity Love Squares EVER

Celebrity

11 Celebs That Worked For Other Celebrities Before They Got Famous

Kylie Jenner, Chris Hughes, Charlotte Crosby Instagram
Celebrity

15 Amazing Reality Stars' First Instagrams That You Need In Your Life

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase