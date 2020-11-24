Celebrities

The Truth Behind Rumours Rihanna Is Set To Join The Black Panther 2 Cast

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 - 09:25

A rumour has been spreading online that Rihanna has landed a role in Black Panther 2, but there doesn’t seem to be any truth to it.

According to E! News, Rihanna has absolutely no plans to join the Marvel production, with the site going as far to say: “There is no evidence to back up these claims.”

The rumour first began when fans noticed that googling the movie resulted in Rihanna’s name appearing alongside the cast of Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Black Panther 2 is scheduled to start filming in Atlanta next year, with the script being rewritten in light of lead actor Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death from colon cancer in August.

Victoria Alonso, a Marvel Studios executive producer, told Argentinian newspaper Clarin that his character won’t be represented in CGI form in the upcoming film. 

Her comments, translated on The Wrap, suggest that producers are keen to find another way to honour the late actor’s legacy: “There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us," Victoria said.

"Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.”

She added: “We have to think carefully about what we are going to do and how and think about how we are going to honour the franchise.”

Were you hoping to see Rihanna in Wakanda?

Rihanna attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
