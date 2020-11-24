The Truth Behind Rumours Rihanna Is Set To Join The Black Panther 2 Cast

A rumour has been spreading online that Rihanna has landed a role in Black Panther 2, but there doesn’t seem to be any truth to it.

According to E! News, Rihanna has absolutely no plans to join the Marvel production, with the site going as far to say: “There is no evidence to back up these claims.”

Getty Images

The rumour first began when fans noticed that googling the movie resulted in Rihanna’s name appearing alongside the cast of Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Black Panther 2 is scheduled to start filming in Atlanta next year, with the script being rewritten in light of lead actor Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death from colon cancer in August.

Getty

Victoria Alonso, a Marvel Studios executive producer, told Argentinian newspaper Clarin that his character won’t be represented in CGI form in the upcoming film.

Her comments, translated on The Wrap, suggest that producers are keen to find another way to honour the late actor’s legacy: “There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us," Victoria said.

"Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.”

Getty

She added: “We have to think carefully about what we are going to do and how and think about how we are going to honour the franchise.”

Were you hoping to see Rihanna in Wakanda?