This Is How Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving 2017
From Miley Cyrus to Kim Kardashian, these celebs are seriously thankful.
For our friends across the pond Thanksgiving is one of the most celebrated days of the year, and if there's one group of people that know exactly how to do a celebration, it's celebs of course!
While it's a day filled with copious amounts of food, fun and family it's ultimately about being thankful for all that you have. Famous folk from Kim Kardashian to Gisele Bündchen to Bella Hadid have taken to social media to reveal some of the things they are most grateful for.
Bella shared a candid video of her mum, Yolanda, along with the caption: "Thankful for this.
My F*cking INCREDIBLE Family (sorry baba), our beautiful animals (esp Muku) Fresh Air, Good health, Love, Friends, FOOOD and a few days of just pure time to spend."
Meanwhile, vegan Miley Cyrus wrote on Instagram that she was stoked for a "day full of Tofurkey & loved ones," with double celebrations in order for her as it was also her 25th birthday.
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen's sweet post was particularly heartwarming, as she wrote: "Thank you for the gift of life. Thank you for all the angels in the form of friends and family that you send our way, and thank you for this beautiful Earth. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your families may you all have a blessed day! #forevergrateful."
Here are some of your fave celebs' incredible Thanksgiving shoutouts...
With the day over and done, plenty of turkey-stuffed people will be turning their attention to the Black Friday sales in preparation for the next big holiday... Christmas!
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!