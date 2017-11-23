This Is How Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving 2017

For our friends across the pond Thanksgiving is one of the most celebrated days of the year, and if there's one group of people that know exactly how to do a celebration, it's celebs of course!

While it's a day filled with copious amounts of food, fun and family it's ultimately about being thankful for all that you have. Famous folk from Kim Kardashian to Gisele Bündchen to Bella Hadid have taken to social media to reveal some of the things they are most grateful for.

Bella shared a candid video of her mum, Yolanda, along with the caption: "Thankful for this.

My F*cking INCREDIBLE Family (sorry baba), our beautiful animals (esp Muku) Fresh Air, Good health, Love, Friends, FOOOD and a few days of just pure time to spend."

Meanwhile, vegan Miley Cyrus wrote on Instagram that she was stoked for a "day full of Tofurkey & loved ones," with double celebrations in order for her as it was also her 25th birthday.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen's sweet post was particularly heartwarming, as she wrote: "Thank you for the gift of life. Thank you for all the angels in the form of friends and family that you send our way, and thank you for this beautiful Earth. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your families may you all have a blessed day! #forevergrateful."

Here are some of your fave celebs' incredible Thanksgiving shoutouts...

RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

Happy Thanksgiving! I’m so thankful for you! pic.twitter.com/qVVgnw6YQd — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 23, 2017

So thankful! So thankful! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:37am PST

Very thankful Very thankful A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:28am PST

From my family to yours, wishing you a day filled with peace, love, happiness and lots of good food! Happy Thanksgiving! 🙏🏾💛🍁🍽 pic.twitter.com/QdlFYoYa3b — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) November 23, 2017

So grateful for my family, friends and fans.. love you all 💗 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 23, 2017

Happy thanksgiving everyone. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 23, 2017

Happy thanksgiving everyone ! Have a great day . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) November 23, 2017

HAPPY THANKSGIVING YOU CRAZY FOOLS! Enjoy your family, friends, loved ones! Be grateful for your health! People forget and take their health for granted every day. But remember life is amazing. And be grateful you're a part of it! Spread love and light 😘😘 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 23, 2017

Happy Thanksgiving!! Happy Thanksgiving!! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

