This Is How Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving 2017

From Miley Cyrus to Kim Kardashian, these celebs are seriously thankful.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, November 24, 2017 - 10:20

For our friends across the pond Thanksgiving is one of the most celebrated days of the year, and if there's one group of people that know exactly how to do a celebration, it's celebs of course!

While it's a day filled with copious amounts of food, fun and family it's ultimately about being thankful for all that you have. Famous folk from Kim Kardashian to Gisele Bündchen to Bella Hadid have taken to social media to reveal some of the things they are most grateful for.

Check out MTV News for the lowdown on Kylie Jenner's holiday makeup collection...

Bella shared a candid video of her mum, Yolanda, along with the caption: "Thankful for this. 
My F*cking INCREDIBLE Family (sorry baba), our beautiful animals (esp Muku) Fresh Air, Good health, Love, Friends, FOOOD and a few days of just pure time to spend."

Meanwhile, vegan Miley Cyrus wrote on Instagram that she was stoked for a "day full of Tofurkey & loved ones," with double celebrations in order for her as it was also her 25th birthday.

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen's sweet post was particularly heartwarming, as she wrote: "Thank you for the gift of life. Thank you for all the angels in the form of friends and family that you send our way, and thank you for this beautiful Earth. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your families may you all have a blessed day! #forevergrateful."

Here are some of your fave celebs' incredible Thanksgiving shoutouts...

Thank you for the gift of life. Thank you for all the angels in the form of friends and family that you send our way, and thank you for this beautiful Earth. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your families may you all have a blessed day! #forevergrateful 🙏🏼 Obrigada Deus pelo dom da vida. Obrigada por todos os anjos na forma de amigos e familiares que você envia nosso caminho, obrigada pela nossa linda terra. Feliz Dia de Ação de Graças para você e suas famílias, que vocês tenham um dia abençoado!

Thankful for this. My F*cking INCREDIBLE Family (sorry baba), our beautiful animals (esp Muku) Fresh Air, Good health, Love, Friends, FOOOD and a few days of just pure time to spend. 🦋🕊🐴 @yolanda.hadid ❤️❤️❤️❤️

So thankful!

So thankful!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Very thankful

Very thankful

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Happy Thanksgiving!!

Happy Thanksgiving!!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Pie game strong! 💪🏼🥧🍁 What's your favorite flavor? #ThanksgivingPrep

Pie game strong! 💪🏼🥧🍁 What’s your favorite flavor? #ThanksgivingPrep

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

so how's ur thanksgiving going

so how’s ur thanksgiving going

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

With the day over and done, plenty of turkey-stuffed people will be turning their attention to the Black Friday sales in preparation for the next big holiday... Christmas!

If you're in the mood to bag yourself a bargain, we've rounded up the all the best Black Friday sales for you right here.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

 

 

