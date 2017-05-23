This Is How Much Reality Stars' Plastic Surgeries Actually Cost
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 17:13
Sure, celebs getting plastic surgery is par for the Hollywood course but we were shocked AF to see how much they've spent on said surgeries. From nose jobs to botox, some are super public about and other keep it super on the DL.
Public or not, it's more than our actual lives' worth...
Kylie Jenner - £3,000When Kylie Jenner FINALLY admitted to having lip fillers we were super relieved, we thought we were going insane. She said that she felt insecure about how thin her lips were before so decided to get the injections to boost her self-esteem. She said: "I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine. It's what I wanted to do." Rock on.
Charlotte Crosby - £6,000Chaz legit looks incred after her gradual surgeries since the first season on Geordie Shore. The reality star says she’s ‘proud of how much she’s changed’ after a nose job, botox and lip fillers. Fair enough pet.
Kyle Christie - £11,000Kyle has had both a beard transplant and a nose job which were gifted to him. He said: “I spent a year getting all this free stuff done and cosmetic surgery and it doesn’t make you happy, you’ve just got to love yourself. I’m not happier, I just feel more comfortable with my looks.”
“I would never, ever spend 11 grand on my looks, it was never that much ever. I would never spend that on anything on my face, I’m not that stupid – when there are kids starving in the world and I’m spending 11 grand on my face, that’s stupid.” Don’t tell the rest of this list, pal.
Heidi Montag- $30,000 (£23,000)Obvs Heidi is on this list for her mega day of surgeries. She had a brow lift, nose job, pinned her ears, her back scooped out, cheek augmentation, liposuction, two boob jobs and fat injection in her bun. WOAH. She says she regrets it now, saying she thought she was going to die. Yikes.
Nathan Henry - £28,000Nathan got a set of veneers after he didn’t like the look of his teeth on camera. Those bad boys are expensive!
Caitlyn Jenner - $60,000 (£46,000)Before Caitlyn transitioned she had several surgeries on her face including a face lift, nose job and laser hair removal. Then, after revealing her decision to transition, she went under the knife to reduce her Adam’s apple, create breasts and have a 10-hour facial feminisation surgery.
Marnie Simpson - £48,000The Geordie gals are never ones to be shy about a bit of surgery talk. Marns has admitted that she’s had her boobs done, veneers, a nose job, lip fillers and botox all for free! And she won’t rule anything out. She said: "My boobs are now the best they’ll ever be. And if I look in the mirror and something is bothering us then I’ll go and get that done too. The only thing stopping me getting my bum done is that I think big bums will be out of fashion in a few years.’
Chloe Ferry - £50,000
Chloe has totally changed over the season of Geordie Shore which is thanks to a nose job, eyebrow lift, eyebrows tattooed, veneers, lip filler and cheek fillers.
She said: “As soon as I started on [Geordie Shore] in 2015 I was obsessed with surgery. When I met Charlotte and seen her lips I was like ‘I NEED THEM!’ and now I’ve had the most work done out of the cast. I’m getting more work done and no one will stop us."
Kris Jenner - $70,000 (£54,000)
It’s no secret the Kardashians loooove some plastic surgery and Kris Jenner was the first of them all. Over the years she has admitted to two boob jobs, one to make them bigger and the second to reverse it (boss). She’s also reportedly had a number of nose jobs to create her perfect shnoz and botox. She looks amazing tbh.
