These Are The Most Expensive Celebrity Weddings Ever

Celebrity weddings are like a shooting stars. They happen once every so often and they are totally magical. But to get that percentage of magic shoved into your big day it can take some mega bucks.

Most famous folks' nuptials are between 10 and 100 times the cost of the average wedding but hey, that’s life. Just see for yourself….

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – £230k

Being a celeb has its perks as actual Marth Sewart was the wedding planner for the big day. We’re still holding out for Jennifer Lopez tbh. Blake wore a Marchesa gown, while Ryan was in Burberry and Florence Welch serenaded the couple with three songs. They only had 35 guests there which makes the hefty price tag even more flash.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen – £400k

The pair, like so many celebs, got married in Italy in 2013. They went back to Lake Como, where she had made a wish during a date with him in 2007 that they would get married, and Chrissy wore three Vera Wang gowns because she admitted she couldn’t pick just one. John sang All Of Me to her and Chrissy cried to Love On Top by Beyonce when it came on.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom - $1million (£750k)

Even though she planned a wedding in just nine days, Koko managed to spend a cool mil on the event. She walked down the aisle in Beverly Hills in a Vera Wang gown. Amazing.

Peter Andre and Katie Price - £900k

Katie’s fairy-tale inspired wedding was filled with pink princess dress, horse-drawn carriage and crystals everywhere. She admitted on Loose Women: “When I look back at it I didn’t enjoy the day. I had post-natal depression, and because we did it for a magazine I wasn’t allowed to be in certain places in case someone got a picture. I remember people going round with buckets of Swarovski crystals, we had special lighting, pink carpet. It was ridiculous.”

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin - £3.7million

George was everyone’s best friend as he literally paid for everything his guests did at the 2014 wedding. This included staying at Cipriani hotel (so fance), being boated around Venice, lunches and dinners. He also had 250 bottles of champagne, 250 bottle of vodka and Amal wore a £300k Oscar De La Renta dress.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney - £5million

They may be having a rocky old time of it right now, but in 2008 the couple flew to Italy for four days of partying which included drinks on a $120million yacht. Yikes.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel - £5.2million

After five years of dating and one break, Jessica and JT headed to Italy to get hitched in a luxury villa. The festivities lasted a week and included a pre-wedding beach party, folk dancing and fireworks.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphires - $10million (£7.5million)

The reality star spent £750k on invitations (HOW?), had a £4500 cake, blew £1.5million on flowers and £1.9million on her diamond head band. She also wore three Vera Wang wedding dresses and invited 500 guests. It was all over 72 days later. Their love, not the wedding.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West - £12 million

Well colour us unsurprised babes. Considering his proposal cost a whopping £2.6million we expected an extravaganza. Guests flew to her bachelorette in Paris, followed by a pre-wedding bunch in designer Valentino’s mansion where they listened to Lana Del Ray croon. Everyone was then flown to Florence for the actual wedding which featured Kim in a $500k Givenchy gown and $40,000 Balmain heels plus that wall of roses and a photobooth. Duh. The best part? Kim treated all her guests to a ‘glam squad’ which set her back $65k.

Prince William and Kate Middleton - £27million

According to sources the couple spent a whopping £24million on security with the rest being spent on £600k of flowers, £110k on food and 45k on champagne. Plus Kate wore a £250k Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress, the fifth most expensive wedding gown of all time.

