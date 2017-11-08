Celebrities

This Is How Much Reality Stars Mega Homes Actually Cost: Ranked

Holy actually celeb money...

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have sold their mega mansion that they literally tore down and re-built on Keeping Up With The Kardashins. Fans saw the pair having major issues with the renovation and basically having to live with Kris Jenner for two years. But it turns out it was all worth it as they’ve just sold it for almost five million dollars more than they bought it for. CASUAL.

And it turns out that reality stars aren’t strangers to snapping up mega pricey properties because they can…

12. Mark Wright - £500k

Mark and wife Michelle Keegan live in a four-bedroom half a house pound mansion in Chigwell, Essex but he also bought a £1.7million mansion to turn into flats. Entrepreneurial babes.

11. Vicky Pattison - £500k

Vicky made the move from Geordie Shore to TOWIE (not actually) when she bought her first house for half a million big ones. She’s right in the middle of Brentwood, Essex around the corner from Megan McKenna’s restaurant and Chloe Sim’s beauty bar. THE DREAM.

10. Lucy Mecklenburgh - £600k

The former TOWIE star invested in a three-bedroom prooerty in Brentwood, Essex which she renovated in 2015. She also owns a small flat in Hutton, Essex that’s worth £300k. She’s done alright eh?

9. Charlotte Crosby - £1million

Char bought her first pad back in 2016 near Newcastle, obvs, for just under a million. Gettin' mortal sure pays pet. The five-bedroom house comes with its own pool and we couldn’t be more jealous.

8. Joey Essex - £1.6million

Hands up who’s laughed at Joey Essex? Hands up who’s laughing now, knowing that he’s bought a mansion for £1.6million? Yup. The house has four bedrooms, a swimming pool and tennis courts in Chigwell, Essex. WOW.

7. Lauren Conrad - $4.5million (£3.4million)

In August of 2017, LC put her home in Brentwood, California up for sale for four and a half mil after the birth of her son Liam. It boasts six bedrooms, five baths and counts Laura Dern, Gisele and Tobey Maguire as neighbours.

6. Kendall Jenner - $6.85million (£5.2million)

Kendall bought her Hollywood Hills mansion from Emily Blunt and John Kraskinski for $6.5million in June 2016 and put it back on the market in September 2017 for $6.85million. The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool and a roof terrace. When we were 21 we literally couldn’t even afford our rent.

5. Scott Disick - $8.8million (£6.7million)

If you thought Scott would be renting a one bedroom flat after breaking up with Kourtney Kardashian, you were massively wrong. He’s got a seven-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion in Hidden Hills (duh) that you can actually rent and live in. If you’ve got a cool $60k a month that is. Anyone?

4. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne - $10million (£7.6million)

The rock and roll couple own a 11,000sq feet home in Hidden Hills, California with six bedrooms and ten bathrooms. WHO NEEDS THAT MANY TOILETS? It was also the spot for the filming of their family MTV reality show The Osbournes.

3. Lisa Vanderpump - $12million (£9.1million)

After her kids grew up and moved out, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa downsized from a $29million mansion to a smaller house. When we say smaller we mean 10k square feet, two acres of land complete with moat and swans. WHAT?

2. Kylie Jenner - $12million (£9.1million)

At just the age of 20, Kylie is already on her second home in Hidden Hills, near Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, which is valued at 12 mil, because what 20-year old doesn’t have that? The pad has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, cinema, a pool with hot tub and a huge walk-in wardrobe. The dream. We should also note that she won three other house all valued between $3-6million so there’s that.

1. Kim and Kanye - $17.8million (£13.6million)

The couple have sold their mansion that fans of KUWTK saw Kimye do a complete overhaul of. They bought it for $9million in 2013 and ripped out the interior to make eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a pool. Why do Americans love so many bathrooms? Srsly?

