From Charlotte Crosby and Vicky Pattison to Zoella: This Is How Old Celebs Were When They Made Their First Million

In our minds, celebs were born super rich in mansions with butlers running around with spare nappies for them. But unless your parents are mega wealthy like Gigi and Bella Hadid that's not really the case. They've got to work their famous asses off for that first sweet taste of cash.

And some of them reach it younger than others...

11. Bethanny Frankel – 39

When Bethenny became a Real Housewife of New York in 2008 she blasted onto our screens with an idea. We watched her create Skinny Girl, a line of low-calorie drinks and snacks that became a huge success. But 2009 she was a millionaire and she’s now worth £19million.

10. Oprah Winfrey – 32

She was the first African- American woman to become a billionaire when she was 49 but in 1986 the TV personality made her first million.

9. Vicky Pattison – 28

As well as being a star of Geordie Shore, Vicky also released a fitness DVD and weight-loss subscription service with online videos and supplements. Add that to her stints of reality shows and her autobiography, she’s admitted she's finally into the ‘seven-figures’.

8. Gaz Beadle – 27

After making money doing PAs and appearing on Geordie Shore, Gaz invested his money into property and a nightclub in Zante. He admitted he used his first million to help out his family, including paying for his sister’s maternity leave. Cuuute.

7. Charlotte Crosbsy – 26

When Charlotte’s fitness DVD became the fastest selling fitness DVD OF ALL TIME she quickly capitalised and brought out a second. She also released two autobiographies, a fashion line with In The Style and has her own show Just Tattoo Of Us. Hence a millionaire by her mid-twenties.

6. Lauren Goodger – 26

Lauren was reportedly the first of the OG TOWIE cast to hit the million mark with her fake tan range Lauren’s Way. She’s now worth about two and a half million. Shuuuut Uuuup.

5. Sir Richard Branson – 23

Back in his early twenties, Richard started a mail-order record service and opened a number of record shops. But his dream was to have a music label and he took on four bands who all released albums. One of the singers had a single that was featured as the main track for the 1973 horror movie The Exorcist and they made their first fortune. He’s now worth a whopping five billion.

4. . Zoella – 23

Zoe reportedly makes £50k a month from her two YouTube channels and her vast line of merchandise including clothing, homeware and beauty. At the age of 23, four years after joining YouTube, she made her first million.

3. Mark Zuckerberg – 22

The Facebook creator came up with the idea in his dorm room at Harvard and when the social media site hit the big time in 2006 he made his first million. Just a year later he became a billionaire at 23. This actually hurts us.

2. Caspar Lee – 21

Caspar recently admitted in a vlog that he made his first seven figures when he was just 21. He started his channel when he was 16 and five years later his step-dad called to tell him he’d made his first million. He then revealed he’s since invested it in property and businesses.

1. Justin Bieber – 16

After Justin’s successful debut album My World was released in 2015, the cash dollar came flooding in and he was a millionaire not long after. He’s now estimated to be worth a massive £225million.

